Did the Bengals make the right decision by letting DJ Reader leave for the Lions?

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader has landed with the Detroit Lions after signing a two-year, $27.5 million contract that includes $9 million guaranteed.

Reader leaves Cincinnati after being a huge piece of the Bengals defense since 2020 and a large part of the recent turnaround we’ve seen from the franchise.

Reader tore his quad this past December, and it has to make you wonder if the Bengals were hesitant to match Detroit’s offer, especially since it is Reader’s second quad tear. After spending Thursday in Detroit, it appears Detroit is comfortable enough with his progress to offer him a contract.

This leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bengals defensive line. Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the NFL defending the run in 2023, and they have just lost their force in the middle. The signing of Sheldon Rankins will help soften the blow, but he isn’t quite the run defender Reader is.

The Bengals reportedly hosted Teair Tart on Thursday and if a deal were to happen, Tart would be a big help in the run game, but as of now, that is a big question mark for the Bengals.

Reader moving on lines up with the Bengals’ typical roster decisions. Reader is on his third contract, turns 30 on July 1st, and is coming off of a serious injury. Usually, that is not a situation that makes them commit a large investment in a player.

