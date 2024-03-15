Steelers trade Kenny Pickett to Eagles in pick swap

Teams throughout the AFC North have been active in free agency, each trying to get the upper hand before they each turn all their attention to the coming draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the same day they formerly introduced Russell Wilson as the team’s newest quarterback, have announced they are trading Kenny Pickett, the former first round pick, to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap.

Trade terms, per sources:



Steelers get pick No. 98 and two 2025 7th-round picks.



Eagles get QB Kenny Pickett and No. 120.



It’s a similar value to Washington got for Sam Howell. https://t.co/s6vhKIrZyR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

The Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round in 2022 but weren’t able to get the team’s offense rolling in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. When Pickett was injured in 2023, Mason Rudolph replaced him and took the starting job away, leading the Steelers to the playoffs.

Rudolph signed with the Titans this offseason, and it seemed the Steelers would hand the job back to Pickett until they signed the disgraced former Bronco on a veteran minimum contract.

In his short career with the Steelers, Pickett had 4,474 yards for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He played in two games against the Cincinnati Bengals, winning one and losing one.

Now that Pickett is no longer in the conference, it’s a clear sign the Steelers are all-in on Wilson, for better or for worse.