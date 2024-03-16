Bengals outbid Texans to land Sheldon Rankins

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled in the interior in 2023, especially with the players behind DJ Reader and BJ Hill.

When those two were on the field, the defensive line played pretty well. But anytime the backups came in, opposing teams could run right up the middle easily. The Bengals may have let Reader go, but they are still working on improving the interior with the addition of Sheldon Rankins.

Not only did they sign Rankins, but apparently, they won a bidding war with the Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans took the bidding up to twelve million a year, and the Bengals ended up securing Rankins with a 2/26 offer.

#Texans negotiated with Sheldon Rankins and offered $12 million annually, per sources, before he ultimately reached two-year, $26 million deal with #Bengals following a six-sack season for AFC South champions @KPRC2 https://t.co/PzRA9ZUvf2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

The Bengals pass rush should be much better, as Rankins has been a great player in that regard for an interior lineman. The depth still needs to be addressed, but it is clear the Bengals knew they had a hole there and were aggressive in filling it in free agency.

Hopefully, the team can make some more additions and really bolster the interior of their defensive line. Whether the future additions are through free agency or the NFL Draft remains to be seen.