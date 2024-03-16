Bengals News (3/16): Vonn Bell makes his return

Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

Bell (5-11, 205), a ninth-year player out of Ohio State University, originally was a second-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Saints (2016-19) and three seasons with the Bengals ('20-22), before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He has played in 122 regular-season games (106 starts) and has 691 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven INTs, 37 PDs, 15 FFs and 11 FRs.

Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin

Irwin, 28, is coming off a career-high 25 catches and 316 yards. His one touchdown came off a 32-yard throw from quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-seven when Irwin got a step lined up outside on Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in a game wide receiver Tee Higgins missed.

Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

Hudson, a fifth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He spent time with the Buccaneers (2018-20), San Francisco ('21) and N.Y. Giants ('22), before joining the Bengals' practice squad late in the '22 season. He played in 12 games for Cincinnati in 2023 (one start) and caught 39 passes for 352 yards and one TD.

Zack Moss Adds To His Riveting Story As Bengals Backfield Opens New Chapter

Zack Moss had another reminder of just how far he's come in one of those inspirational, almost made-for-TV lives when he walked into Paycor Stadium Thursday for the first time as a Bengals running back and saw Chad Johnson.

Zack Moss could be a win-win for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals moved on from running back Joe Mixon, a seven-year starter who amassed some of the biggest numbers in franchise history -- third in total rushing yards (6,412) and second in career rushing touchdowns (49).

Teair Tart visits Bengals Friday

Tart finished the 2023 season as a member of the Texans because they claimed him off of waivers from the Titans in December. He had three tackles in two regular season games, but was inactive in both of the team’s playoff games.

Instant analysis after Bengals reunite with Vonn Bell in free agency

Bell returns on a one-year deal after just one season with the Carolina Panthers — a vet-minium deal as the Panthers end up paying most of his 2024 salary, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Vonn Bell On Returning To Cincinnati: 'Amazing, At Peace'

"Amazing. at peace," Bell said about his feelings. "Glad to be back. I feel warm. Glad to see a lot of familiar faces with the coaches. A lot of guys hit me up and it's just great to be back for sure. I think of the connections with people here and now especially with the coaching staff and the guys in the locker room and that locker room is very special."

NFL News

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually," Donald said in a lengthy statement in which he thanked both the cities of St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup

The Cowboys are releasing the veteran linebacker and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Vander Esch's release came with a failed physical designation, and Gallup is being let go with a post-June 1 designation, the team later announced.

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

After signing a three-year, big-money deal to reunite with his old offensive coordinator from his time with the Patriots, head coach Josh McDaniels, Garoppolo lasted just eight weeks as Las Vegas' starter.

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans

In the deal, the Vikings acquired the No. 23 overall pick in the first round and the No. 232 selection (seventh round). The Texans get No. 42 overall (second round), No. 188 (sixth round), and a second-round pick in 2025, per Rapoport and Pelissero.