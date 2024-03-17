Bengals coaches check out Illinois’ Tip Reiman

Call it due diligence, but there appears to be another tight end on the Cincinnati Bengals’ radar.

The Bengals were one of two teams on hand for Illinois’ pro day to get a look at former Illini tight end Tip Reiman, according to Tony Pauline.

At 6-foot-5 and 271 pounds, Reiman ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine. He is more of a blocking prospect and is projected to be a low Day 3 selection or an undrafted free agent.

Reiman had just 19 catches last year, but three of those receptions went for touchdowns. He did have a long of 42 yards and averaged nearly 11 yards per reception.

During the course of his three-year career, Reiman recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards and five touchdowns. The numbers are not impressive, but his confidence in his own abilities is.

“They’re getting a tough, smart, dependable guy,” Reiman said in an interview with Draft Network recently. “I’m going to be extremely physical at the point of attack. I have a high football IQ. They can count on me to be a student of the game.”

And to be an asset in the locker room. A team captain in 2023, Reiman has just the kind of character the Bengals covet.

“I’m going to be extremely dependable both on and off the field,” Reiman said. “I’ll be there to be a glue guy in the locker room as a great teammate.”

If history is any indication, the Bengals would be wise to add another tight end or two in the draft. Cincinnati has been something of a proving ground for tight ends lately, with C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst both moving on after successful campaigns in the Queen City.

Reiman joined the likes of wide receivers Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington and linebacker Tarique Barnes, who, at 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, clocked a 4.53 40.

Offensive tackle Julian Pearl and defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton were on the sidelines as both continue their recoveries from injuries. Newton is a projected first-round pick, but he’s more of a Sheldon Rankins/BJ Hill-type of defensive tackle that the Bengals don’t have a need more at the moment.