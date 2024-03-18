Teair Tart and Mekhi Becton appear unlikely to sign with Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals likely won’t be signing Teair Tart.

After hosting the free agent defensive tackle for a visit last week, it looked like Tart was very close to becoming a Bengal.

However, Paul Dehner of The Athletic and The Growling podcast reports that Tart is unlikely to sign with Cincinnati.

“It certainly sounds like Teair Tart is not going to happen,” Dehner said, later adding, “Tart’s probably not a match” for what the Bengals are looking for.

If true, then the Bengals are probably out of free agent options in terms of a true DJ Reader replacement at nose tackle.

Tart began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida International. He signed with the Tennessee Titans and was waived during final roster cuts. He would spend much of the next two seasons bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster.

Tart’s breakout year would come in 2022. He appeared in 16 games (all starts) and recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. He earned a career-best 73.1 PFF grade.

This past season, Tart appeared in 11 games (nine starts) with the Titans and was released in December. After being claimed by Houston, Tart appeared in two games (no starts). He finished the season with 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four QB hits, one sack, and a 54.0 PFF grade.

What about New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton? He also visited the Bengals last week and has a prior connection to offensive line coach Frank Pollack, while the Bengals have a massive need at right tackle following the departure of Jonah Williams.

While the door isn’t completely closed on Becton, Dehner believes the Bengals are “more aggressively” pursuing more experienced options at right tackle. Dehner didn’t name names, but former New England Patriots lineman Trent Brown is far and away the best remaining offensive tackle on the market.

Pivoting from Becton to Brown or another lineman is probably the best play for the Bengals. While the former first-round pick has clear potential, Becton was far too inconsistent in New York to sign and assure of a starting spot.

Whoever signs Becton should have a significant competitor at the right tackle spot, something the Bengals don’t have unless they spend a high 2024 NFL Draft pick on one. And it’s never a good plan to enter a draft with a need so big that it practically forces you to spend a premium draft pick on said position.

If the Bengals were to enter the draft with Becton as the only legitimate right tackle, it would be a disaster waiting to happen for an offensive line that’s had far too many disasters over the last decade.

