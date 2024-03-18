Nose tackle NFL Draft prospects for the Bengals

Many fans call DJ Reader the most important player on the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo calls him the best player in the league at his position.

We can all agree that losing him in free agency was a huge blow, particularly with no obvious replacement waiting in the wings.

While there are a number of interesting prospects at three-technique, this year’s NFL Draft provides few options at nose tackle. Here are my top choices and how they could fit for the Bengals.

T’Vondre Sweat - Texas - 6’ 4” 366

T’Vondre Sweat looks unreachable as he uses his strength and footwork to maintain his gap integrity. The massive Texas Longhorns tackle uses his hands well to get off of blocks and make run stops.

Although it does not show up in testing, he has a burst off the ball that, coupled with his explosive hips, makes him extremely disruptive to blocking schemes. This also makes him surprisingly effective as a pass rusher, although that is never what he will be known for.

One of the most frequent criticisms of Sweat is his low snap count, but I don’t think that is accurate. Per Pro Football Focus, Sweat averaged 36 snaps per game last season. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is more than his teammate Byron Murphy II, who played only 31 snaps per game on the defensive line but avoids the same criticism.

It’s roughly the same as McKinnley Jackson averaged 100 miles away in College Station. Perhaps most relevant is that it’s only two fewer than DJ Reader averaged for the Bengals last season, and that is the role you are hoping he can fill someday.

Of course, the real concern is his weight, which has fluctuated greatly over the course of his college career. His massive size may be his biggest strength, but there is a real concern that it could lead to injury or prevent him from being able to produce consistently over a large number of snaps. While Reader may not have averaged many more snaps than Sweat, you knew he could be counted on to grind out an AFC North slobber-knocker when he had to.

Draft Projection: Second Round

Player Projection: The Bengals took a massive blow when they lost DJ Reader to the Detroit Lions, and Sweat is the draft prospect with the best chance of being able to replace him. The Bengals will need a reliable veteran at the position to spell Sweat from time to time. Sweat’s conditioning will need to be at a level that allows him to give maximum effort for 35-40 snaps again.

Sweat projects as a starter in Year 1, with the potential to develop into an All-Pro caliber player.

Byron Murphy II - Texas - 6’ 297

The next candidate is Sweat’s teammate Byron Murphy II.

But Coach, Murphy isn’t a nose tackle.

I actually think nose tackle might be Murphy’s best position.

Yes, I realize that Murphy is a highly rated three-technique, and yes, I realize that in order to tip the scales at the same number as Sweat, Murphy would have to be holding an Alaskan Malamute. Did you realize that despite taking 65 fewer snaps than Sweat this year, Murphy took 70 more snaps in the A-Gap?

Well, it’s true.

Murphy does not look like a sub-300-pounder on film. He has an excellent anchor and does a fantastic job of taking on double teams. While he does not bring the traditional nose tackle build, Murphy is a stout run defender whose athleticism could make him special.

Draft Projection: First Round

Projection: If they project him as a nose tackle, they may want to bulk Murphy up a bit, but that probably isn’t going to happen in Year 1. As a rookie, Murphy will be a valuable, movable piece in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s front. He will need to have a burly veteran to supplement his skill and allow him to get some reps at other positions on the defensive line.

In Year 2, he will maintain his versatility, but with 15 pounds of added bulk, he can play more of a traditional nose tackle position while remaining a plus athlete. Murphy could develop into a special player if used properly, and nose tackle is the right projection for him.

McKinnley Jackson - Texas A&M - 6’ 1” 326

There is absolutely no questioning McKinnley Jackson’s motor. He is the Energizer Bunny. He shows great effort during the course of the play and when he makes a play he demonstrates his excitement and passion in the way he celebrates.

McKinnley demonstrates power with his bull rush that allows him to push the blocker back and wreck the play before it develops. The 326-pounder is surprisingly light on his feet when it comes to stunting and loping into other gaps. He has extremely fast hands that he uses effectively to get by would-be blockers, but he tends to wait too long to use them.

Draft Projection: Third Round

Projection: Jackson could be a contributor in Year 1 but may need a little time to develop into the full-time starter at nose tackle. His speed with make him effective on stunts and an excellent change-up to whoever else the Bengals have playing the position.

In Year 2 with the Bengals, he will be a plus starter who still has room to travel up his developmental curve. A two-time captain in college, Jackson could develop into a defensive leader for Cincinnati and demonstrate his passion for the game in his play.

Fabian Lovett Sr. - Florida State - 6’ 4” 314

I really like watching these Florida State defenders play, and I think that the Bengals coaching staff will, too. They are very well-coached and play with great hustle and technique.

Fabian Lovett gets low for a 6’4” 314er and showed explosive hips. He has some good get off moves that stem from his power rushing attack. He penetrates and gets off blocks to make tackles against the run and does an excellent job of collapsing double team blocks. Lovett is an unglamorous player at an unglamorous position, but he brings his lunch pail to work and gets the job done every day.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Projection: Lovett screams Bengal with his high effort and consistent play. Although he may not be the most dynamic player on the list, he is reliable and well-suited to do what the Bengals will ask him to do. In Year 1, he will be a solid rotational player who will continuously improve and push for a full-time job by Year 2.

Evan Anderson - Florida Atlantic - 6’ 319

Evan Anderson is an unmovable object. He can hold his ground even against top competition.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t get as much penetration as you’d like, and he tends to be slow to disengage from blocks. Still, this ability to plant himself firmly in the ground and not get moved is exactly what you are looking for in a nose tackle.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Projection: Anderson is a rotational/depth player in Year 1, with the potential to develop into a starter. He has a long way to come to improve his get off moves and burst off the line of scrimmage, but he has shown a lot of progress over the last year.

In Year 2, Anderson will be able to compete for a starting role at nose tackle and could be a plus starter in Year 3 and beyond.

Myles Murphy - North Carolina - 6’ 4” 309

The idea of drafting Myles Murphy to play alongside Myles Murphy (no relation) on the defensive line gives me serious Die Hard Agent Johnson/Special Agent Johnson vibes. While defensive coordinators love causing confusion, fans and content creators are not their intended targets.

The two players are very different. Murphy (No, the other one.) has a solid anchor and gets a solid push from his defensive tackle position for the Tar Heels. He has the quickness to shoot gaps and run down rushers and the strength to bull rush the offensive lineman into the backfield.

He played three-technique primarily, but his anchor and strength project well into the A Gap.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Projection: Murphy projects best as a 5-technique in the Bengal's odd front packages rather than a true nose tackle. In short, he is more of an athletic upgrade on Josh Tupou than a rock-solid replacement for Reader. If you draft him, it is with the idea of complimenting someone else with a speedy alternative.

In Year 1, he will be suitable for this role. By Year 2, he will be a plus player in that position. He could develop into a starting nose tackle, but he will need to play with better pad level and improve his ability to hold his ground against down blocks.

Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa - 6’ 4” 317

Khristian Boyd is a gritty player, but at times the FCS standout looks outclassed by bigger competition. This is largely when he has a technical let-down and tries to simply out-muscle players. He can do that against lower competition, but that will not work for him at the next level. He has explosive hips and a great first strike. He plays with excellent leverage and great hustle.

He needs to become more consistent with his technique in order to become a quality NFL player.

Draft Projection: Late Day 3

Projection: Northern Iowa to the AFC North will be a big jump for Boyd. In Year 1, he will struggle to see the field is sure to have more than a few “welcome to the NFL” moments. Still, he is a tough, competitive, and a worker. It is a good thing, because he will need all of that as he works to improve the consistency of his technique and add strength in his first two seasons.

By Year 2, he will be a quality depth/rotation piece in Lou Anarumo’s defensive front, and there is no reason to believe he couldn’t continue to develop in Year 3 and beyond.