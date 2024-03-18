Sheldon Rankins officially joins Bengals and has introductory press conference

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they have officially signed Sheldon Rankins to a two-year deal. The deal was previously reported to be worth $26 million.

At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Rankins is a ninth-year player out of Louisville who was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent five seasons (2016-20) with the Saints, two (2021-22) with the New York Jets, and then spent the 2023 season with the Houston Texans.

Rankins has played in 109 regular-season games (66 starts) and has amassed 228 tackles, 29.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Below, you can watch Rankins’ first press conference as a member of the Bengals (starts at the 13:42 mark).

DT Sheldon Rankins speaks to the media https://t.co/yIDYj2wNBp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 18, 2024

