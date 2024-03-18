Trent Brown scheduled to meet with Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently without a starting-caliber right tackle after Jonah Williams opted to go to the Arizona Cardinals via free agency after being forced to switch to right tackle last season.

It now appears the team may be looking to fill his shoes with one mountain of a man.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals are hosting Trent Brown for a visit on Tuesday.

Free-agent OT Trent Brown is scheduled to travel tonight to Cincinnati to meet Tuesday with the Bengals, who lost OT Jonah Williams in free agency to the Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Brown is a well-traveled tackle at this point in his career. He started out with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He had some issues staying healthy, but he caught on with the New England Patriots in 2018, where had a very good season that got him a huge contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That wasn't a great fit, as the Raiders allowed him to leave and return to New England for the 2021 season.

At 6-foot-8 and 370 pounds, there are few people in the NFL who will be able to move him on a consistent basis. He also has experience at both left and right tackle over his career.

The Bengals already brought Mekhi Becton in for a visit a few days ago, but it doesn't appear that a deal has materialized there.

Brown will be 31 by the time next season starts, but he could simply provide a stopgap for a potential rookie tackle, as there are several talented names at tackle entering the draft.

He’s also coming off one of his best seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, as he had a grade of 80.2 overall.

What would you think of this potential signing?