Bengals announce signing of Trent Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going to wait until the NFL Draft to fill out their offensive line.

According to reports, the team and free agent right tackle Trent Brown have agreed to terms on a contract.

The team has since confirmed the news.

Signed & sealed.



We have signed unrestricted free agent OT Trent Brown to a one-year contract.



— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 19, 2024

The Bengals now head into draft season with a complete offensive line, comprised almost completely of signed free agents. They also sport two of the largest offensive tackles in the league now that the Bengals have paired Brown with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was signed in free agency prior to the 2023 season.

Brown, the new right tackle, stands an impressive 6-foot-8 and weighs 370 pounds. Hopefully, the two large former free agents can keep Joe Burrow clean in the pocket and open holes for Zack Moss and Chase Brown.

Brown, who is 30, was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He started every game of his second season and most games of his third season (when he was healthy) at right tackle. In those two seasons, he only gave up six sacks, and he earned an overall pass-blocking grade in 2017 of 79.2, per PFF.

Before the 2018 season, the Niners traded Brown, along with the 143rd pick, for the 95th overall pick, which they later used on Tarvarius Moore. Brown was flipped from right tackle to left in the Patriots offense, starting every game that year, and only giving up three sacks. He helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl that season.

The next year, Brown signed as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders on a four-year deal that, at the time, made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. He joined the circus that were the Raiders under then head coach Jon Gruden. Brown, playing right tackle, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Raiders, for the only time in his career.

After issues staying healthy with the Raiders over the next couple of seasons, he was eventually traded back to the Patriots in March of 2021, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, for a fifth-round 2022 selection. Brown played right tackle for the Patriots in 2021 and then switched back to left tackle in 2022 and 2023.

When he’s healthy, Brown has played at a pretty high level. At one point in his career, Von Miller said Brown was the best right tackle in the NFL and could move, unlike someone his size should be able to. His last year at right tackle was in 2021, and he only gave up one sack in 10 games. The issue is he missed Week 2 through Week 9 with a calf injury that season and has had trouble staying on the field in the past.

If he can stay healthy, Brown should be a great addition to the Bengals' offensive line.

