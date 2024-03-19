 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter loves the Bengals’ massive addition of Trent Brown

Brown was among the NFL’s best offensive tackles in 2023.

By Jason Marcum
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Entering Week 2 of NFL free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals had a massive need at right tackle.

What better way to fix that than with a massive human being?

After hosting free agent Trent Brown for a visit on Tuesday, the team made sure he didn’t leave town without signing on the dotted line, as he’s now officially a member of the Bengals offensive line.

The 6-foot-8, 370-pound Brown is one of the largest players in the NFL, and he’s also been one of the league’s better offensive tackles of the last decade.

The 10th-year player out of Florida was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers, then had stints with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. He’s played in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) and has started four games in the NFL Playoffs.

Brown was a member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with the Raiders. His 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade this past season was seventh-best in the entire NFL.

Now, here is how Twitter reacted to this wonderful news for the Bengals offensive line!

