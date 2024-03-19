Twitter loves the Bengals’ massive addition of Trent Brown

Entering Week 2 of NFL free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals had a massive need at right tackle.

What better way to fix that than with a massive human being?

After hosting free agent Trent Brown for a visit on Tuesday, the team made sure he didn’t leave town without signing on the dotted line, as he’s now officially a member of the Bengals offensive line.

The 6-foot-8, 370-pound Brown is one of the largest players in the NFL, and he’s also been one of the league’s better offensive tackles of the last decade.

The 10th-year player out of Florida was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers, then had stints with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. He’s played in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) and has started four games in the NFL Playoffs.

Brown was a member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with the Raiders. His 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade this past season was seventh-best in the entire NFL.

Now, here is how Twitter reacted to this wonderful news for the Bengals offensive line!

LIVE: OT Trent Brown speaks to the media https://t.co/En181q9ENm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 19, 2024

Really like the Trent Brown signing for Bengals. With how much shotgun they run, and the stress they put on their tackles, getting an OT like Trent Brown who was asked to do a lot (and did well in those situations) makes a lot of sense for them.



Best offseason of any team imo https://t.co/Ekl7RvIYFC pic.twitter.com/OAeFaWkrUB — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) March 19, 2024

The Bengals and Lions becoming sharp is so cool to see — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 19, 2024

Bengals 2024 Tackles:



Orlando Brown Jr: 6’8 344 pounds



Trent Brown: 6’8 359 pounds



PROTECT 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/kcJXgIOaVd — Braxton Wheeler (@Braxxx26) March 19, 2024

Trent Brown's 2023 Highlightshttps://t.co/kySPu9PZ6X — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 19, 2024

Trent Brown in 2023:



81.2 PFF Grade

334 pass-blocking snaps

17 QB pressures allowed

3 sacks allowed



pic.twitter.com/G75FFo8VGn — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) March 19, 2024

Illuminating read on the path that moved Trent Brown on to Cincinnati. https://t.co/piTfDkgPBw — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) March 19, 2024

Trent Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass blocking snaps last season, the highest rate among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).



Brown allowed pressure on just 7.1% of those snaps, the 2nd-lowest rate among left tackles.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/p26F38233Q pic.twitter.com/aEoA50GCFi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 19, 2024

With the Cincinnati Bengals signing Trent Brown they have SOLIDIFIED themselves as the top team in the AFC North for free agency



Some shocking rankings despite big name signings. Find out who in my @TWSN___ article https://t.co/f0uzrsJWHj — Marissa Myers (@Marissa_M27) March 19, 2024

What can Brown do for the #Bengals?



- Own the team (Mike Brown)

- Found the franchise (Paul Brown)

- Play RB (Chase Brown)

- Play OT (Orlando Brown, Jr)

- Play other OT (Trent Brown) — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 19, 2024

The Bengals have their right tackle.



He was @DrewGarrison’s top choice before free agency and the Bengals have two HUGE humans blocking for Joe Burrow.



Presented by @tipico pic.twitter.com/2bID6pvEUF — BIGPLAY Cincy Show (@BIGPLAYCINshow) March 19, 2024

To re-visit goals of offseason: #Bengals



Move on from Nick Scott

Move on from Joe Mixon

Add another 3T

Add a starting RT

Add a Starting S

Add Veteran Safety Depth

Replace Reader ❌



6/7 goals completed 8 days into Free Agency.



Yall still want to fire Duke? — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave2) March 19, 2024

Trent Brown has 97 career starts, including playoffs. Ten of those came in 2021 alongside current Cincinnati captain/center/unofficial mayor Ted Karras.



Karras' opinion held a ton of weight for both team and player in this decision.



"He said he loved it here," Brown said. "He… — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 19, 2024

Trent Brown says his impression of Cincinnati is: "it's a city built on family and football."



Last came here when he was 8 years old for a conference with his dad and has never played football in the city.



Added that he thinks it's a beautiful city. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 19, 2024

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube, and iTunes! Who Dey