Twitter loves the Bengals’ massive addition of Trent Brown

Entering Week 2 of NFL free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals had a massive need at right tackle.
What better way to fix that than with a massive human being?
After hosting free agent Trent Brown for a visit on Tuesday, the team made sure he didn’t leave town without signing on the dotted line, as he’s now officially a member of the Bengals offensive line.
The 6-foot-8, 370-pound Brown is one of the largest players in the NFL, and he’s also been one of the league’s better offensive tackles of the last decade.
The 10th-year player out of Florida was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers, then had stints with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. He’s played in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) and has started four games in the NFL Playoffs.
Brown was a member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with the Raiders. His 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade this past season was seventh-best in the entire NFL.
Now, here is how Twitter reacted to this wonderful news for the Bengals offensive line!
LIVE: OT Trent Brown speaks to the media https://t.co/En181q9ENm— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 19, 2024
Really like the Trent Brown signing for Bengals. With how much shotgun they run, and the stress they put on their tackles, getting an OT like Trent Brown who was asked to do a lot (and did well in those situations) makes a lot of sense for them.— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) March 19, 2024
Best offseason of any team imo https://t.co/Ekl7RvIYFC pic.twitter.com/OAeFaWkrUB
The Bengals and Lions becoming sharp is so cool to see— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 19, 2024
Bengals 2024 Tackles:— Braxton Wheeler (@Braxxx26) March 19, 2024
Orlando Brown Jr: 6’8 344 pounds
Trent Brown: 6’8 359 pounds
PROTECT 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/kcJXgIOaVd
Trent Brown's 2023 Highlightshttps://t.co/kySPu9PZ6X— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 19, 2024
Trent Brown in 2023:— PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) March 19, 2024
81.2 PFF Grade
334 pass-blocking snaps
17 QB pressures allowed
3 sacks allowed
pic.twitter.com/G75FFo8VGn
Illuminating read on the path that moved Trent Brown on to Cincinnati. https://t.co/piTfDkgPBw— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) March 19, 2024
Trent Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass blocking snaps last season, the highest rate among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 19, 2024
Brown allowed pressure on just 7.1% of those snaps, the 2nd-lowest rate among left tackles.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/p26F38233Q pic.twitter.com/aEoA50GCFi
With the Cincinnati Bengals signing Trent Brown they have SOLIDIFIED themselves as the top team in the AFC North for free agency— Marissa Myers (@Marissa_M27) March 19, 2024
Some shocking rankings despite big name signings. Find out who in my @TWSN___ article https://t.co/f0uzrsJWHj
What can Brown do for the #Bengals?— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 19, 2024
- Own the team (Mike Brown)
- Found the franchise (Paul Brown)
- Play RB (Chase Brown)
- Play OT (Orlando Brown, Jr)
- Play other OT (Trent Brown)
The Bengals have their right tackle.— BIGPLAY Cincy Show (@BIGPLAYCINshow) March 19, 2024
He was @DrewGarrison’s top choice before free agency and the Bengals have two HUGE humans blocking for Joe Burrow.
Presented by @tipico pic.twitter.com/2bID6pvEUF
To re-visit goals of offseason: #Bengals— Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave2) March 19, 2024
Move on from Nick Scott
Move on from Joe Mixon
Add another 3T
Add a starting RT
Add a Starting S
Add Veteran Safety Depth
Replace Reader ❌
6/7 goals completed 8 days into Free Agency.
Yall still want to fire Duke?
Trent Brown has 97 career starts, including playoffs. Ten of those came in 2021 alongside current Cincinnati captain/center/unofficial mayor Ted Karras.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 19, 2024
Karras' opinion held a ton of weight for both team and player in this decision.
"He said he loved it here," Brown said. "He…
Trent Brown says his impression of Cincinnati is: "it's a city built on family and football."— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 19, 2024
Last came here when he was 8 years old for a conference with his dad and has never played football in the city.
Added that he thinks it's a beautiful city.
