Bengals 2024 Combine Watch List: Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd is a potential free agent. Tee Higgins has been franchise tagged. Ja’Marr Chase is entering the final year of his contract.

All of this means the Cincinnati Bengals receiver rooms could be seeing some big changes. What rookie wideouts could be a part of that? Here is who to watch as the wide receivers take the field for the NFL Combine this weekend.

History under Zac Taylor

Under Zac Taylor, the Bengals have drafted a grade total of four wide receivers. After Clemson’s Tee Higgins in 2020 came LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase in 2021.

Then last year, they took two more as they built their depth and perhaps prepared for a future without some of their future after some of their stars depart.

First came frequent transfer Charlie Jones in the 4th Round. Jones has inside/out versatility and returns punts. Next was Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas, a heptathlete whom the team coveted throughout the process.

Need and Fit

The Bengals love wideouts who can high-point the ball. With both Boyd’s and Higgins’s futures in jeopardy, they need to figure out who will be their stars for the future.

How do they feel about signing Higgins long-term?

Do they think Iosivas or Jones could be the future?

Are the future starters going to come from somewhere else?

Prospects to Watch

I am not particularly thrilled about the idea of drafting an outside wide receiver high, but I think there is a chance that the best available player at 18 will be a wideout.

LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. has drawn some comparisons to Randy Moss. The 6-foot-4 21-year-old could be just what they need to replace Tee Higgins.

Keon Coleman is also 6-foot-4. He got a lot of buzz early on but has drifted swiftly down the draft board. He is an excellent athlete who didn’t get much opportunity to show off his skills as a deep threat at Florida State.

Xavier Worthy may or may not make it to Day 2, but the Texas receiver would be a dynamic addition as a slot receiver for the Bengals.

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall are also guys to keep an eye on. Pearsall in particular gives me Cooper Kupp vibes. Look for how they do in their agility drills, the shuttle, and the three-cone.

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley has drawn comparisons to Anquan Bolden and is definitely a force after the catch. I’m very interested to see how he tests.

Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson is a physical runner after the catch, but does he have the athletic traits to be a star at the next level?

It is insane to think, but somehow, the son of a man many people call the best wide receiver of all time and some people call the best football player of all time is going under the radar,

Yet somehow, Brenden Rice is a sleeper in 2024. I see big-time play-making ability in Rice, but some have questioned his long speed, so the combine will be very important for him.

Johnny Wilson is massive and makes catches with defenders hanging on him, but that sounds a lot like another Florida State receiver who never caught on with the Bengals (Auden Tate).