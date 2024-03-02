Bengals 2024 Combine Watch List: Running Backs

On Saturday, the running backs will take the field for the combine in Indianapolis. Could there be a future Cincinnati Bengal in their ranks?

History under Zac Taylor

During Taylor’s tenure, the Bengals have selected four running backs.

The highest pick was Illinois’s Chase Brown in the fifth round a year ago. Two years prior to that, they took former Michigan Wolverine Chris Evans in the 6th. In Taylor’s first season, they doubled down in the sixth, selecting both Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams and Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson.

Anderson’s career was shortened by injury, but the other three have managed to stick around. While Williams returns kicks, none of them have really established themself as a key part of the offense.

Prospects to Watch

The Bengals are looking for more explosion from their running game, but they also lost a lot of power when Samaje Perine left a year ago.

There are five running backs who stand out as potentially filling the bill in both categories.

Of them, Dillion Johnson seems like the best all-around back. The former Washington Huskie has burst and power and has demonstrated value in the passing game. On top of that, Dillion Johnson is just about the most Bengals running back name of all time, and he even played for Corey Dillion’s alma mater.

USC Trojan Marshawn Lloyd didn’t get a lot of carries, but he was explosive and reads his blocks very well.

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Notre Dame’s Audric Estime are real thumpers who don’t go down easy. I’m interested to see how both test, particularly Estime whose speed I question based on the film.

Another player I’m dying to see the numbers on is Isaiah Davis of the National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Davis can break tackles and looks explosive on film, but that can be hard to gauge at a lower level of competition. How will he look next to all the other prospects at the position?