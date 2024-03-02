Bengals News (3/2): New position for Dax Hill?

Bengals open to moving Dax Hill to new spot in secondary

Will Dax Hill play safety next year for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly keeping their eyes on the veteran safety market in free agency

Cincinnati was weak at safety in 2023. Adding more proven talent to the position appears to be a priority.

Combine Quick Hits: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase Offer Advice To LSU’s Next; Coach Domata Peko; Brian Callahan Channels Zac Taylor

“The process, at the end of the day, is just the game of football,” Malik Nabers said of Chase’s advice. “All that stuff is going to happen. Don’t worry about the cameras and stuff. Just do what I know and play football.”

ESPN Names Seahawks Tight End Noah Fant as Cincinnati Bengals Top Free Agent Fit

PFF projects Fant to sign a three-year $8 million deal in free agency with $14.5 million guaranteed.

Bengals met with pass-rushing prospect at scouting combine

Keep this name in mind during the draft for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Notebook: Analyzing Offseason Plan Following Eventful Week at NFL Combine

The Bengals know they need to bolster the trenches. Right tackle is their biggest hole on offense with Jonah Williams poised to sign a multi-year deal elsewhere.

Bengals need to seriously consider drafting Braden Fiske after amazing NFL Combine performance

Fiske proved his elite athleticism in front of the Bengals and every other club at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bengals talk about OT prospects at scouting combine

What are the Bengals looking for in a deep offensive tackle class?

Eagles releasing safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard’s stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety. Byard was set to have a $14.417 million cap number in 2024. His release saves Philly $13.031 million on the cap with $1.386 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

Other technologies could soon find their way into NFL games, including a replay system with high-resolution cameras along the goal line, sideline and end lines in addition to a Skeletrack System tracking the ball, players and officials.

Source - Saints plan to cut Marcus Maye amid cap-saving moves

A source tells ESPN that the New Orleans Saints plan to cut safety Marcus Maye as part of a series of moves to become salary cap compliant.

Cam Newton apologizes for role in youth football scuffle

Video from the Atlanta tournament surfaced Sunday that showed Newton being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the pushing, shoving and grabbing moved toward a fence line.