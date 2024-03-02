Alabama’s JC Latham has met with Bengals; says it would be “amazing” to play for them

The Cincinnati Bengals are in full NFL Draft mode as the combine is officially underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bengals have met with all kinds of prospects that the team could potentially draft this year. They most recently met with projected first-round pick JC Latham, who has been a popular target in NFL Mock Draft projections for the No. 18 pick.

During his time on the podium this week, Latham shared that he met with the Bengals and also opened up about the importance of the ‘mental aspect’ in the game of football.

#Alabama OT JC Latham has met with the Bengals.



He gave a detailed explanation of how his “Mental Aspect” is the next level he’ll take as a Lineman #NFLCombine @firststarlog pic.twitter.com/6mx4EjX2Mg — Daniel Alameda (@AlamedaViews) March 2, 2024

When asked what it would be like to play with Burrow and others in Cincinnati, Latham stated, “It would be an amazing experience playing with that team. They are a Super Bowl-caliber team.”

TWSN’s Daniel Alameda also asked Latham what part of his game he has worked on that will help him in the NFL, and Latham said, “The mental aspect is the biggest area of improvement for me.”

Latham was stellar at right tackle for the Tide last season, allowing just two sacks in over 400 pass protection snaps. He was selected to the All-American Second Team and the All-SEC First Team after the 2023 season.

The Bengals have a big question mark at the right tackle position going into the offseason, with Jonah Williams set to hit free agency.

If Latham is available at pick No. 18, it would seemingly be a great selection for the Bengals to help protect Joe Burrow in 2024.