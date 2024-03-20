Bengals News (3/20): Cincinnati’s Towering Tackles

Bengals News

Trent Brown Signing Anchors Bengals’ Impactful Free-Agent Haul As Draft Comes Up On Radar: ‘The Right Guys For What We Do’

After signing massive pass-protector Trent Brown Tuesday to use his decade-long NFL experience to shield Joe Burrow at right tackle this year, the move appeared to send the Bengals steaming with momentum into the next phase of the offseason.

Bengals’ Evan McPherson, Logan Wilson welcome babies on same day

Two Cincinnati Bengals players welcomed babies on the same day. Linebacker Logan Wilson and kicker Evan McPherson both became first-time dads Friday, according to social media posts.

Bengals fix free agency mistake in Mel Kiper Jr.’s newest mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals gambled in free agency with the loss of offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What Sheldon Rankins Brings to Lou Anarumo’s Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Sheldon Rankins to a two-year, $26 million contract. Rankins has abused the Bengals in his career, tallying six sacks in four games, including an incredible three sack performance in the Texans’ 30-27 win over Cincinnati in November.

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: The 3 Most Interesting Things Trent Brown Said After Signing

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want Trent Brown to leave town without a contract. Brown didn’t want to leave without a starting job.

Even with Sheldon Rankins, Bengals’ DT plan still evolving: ‘I can do it all’

When Sheldon Rankins greeted Zac Taylor upon coming to Cincinnati to sign his new contract, he didn’t start with pleasantries or even, hey, thanks for the $26 million.

Bengals news: Zack Moss ready to do whatever is asked of him in Cincinnati

Zack Moss has some pretty big shoes to fill in replacing running back Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, but the Bengals newest backfield addition is ready to do whatever the team asks of him, whether that’s running the ball, catching it or blocking for quarterback Joe Burrow.

NFL News

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Normally, I don’t introduce trades in my mocks until the final version is released on the eve of Round 1 (SEE: last year’s 4.0), but it feels like the Minnesota Vikings’ recent acquisition of a second first-round pick could be setting the table for a wild opening night of the draft on April 25 in Detroit.

NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: The Texans are going for it, the Cowboys are … not

The NFL’s free-agent frenzy is over, which doesn’t mean free agency is over. Players will continue to be added to rosters, but the headline makers are all off the market now.

2024 NFL Free Agents by Position: Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, Xavien Howard Still on the Board

Who are the top 2024 NFL free agents available at each position? Here are the best available options still on the board.

2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s updated Round 1 predictions

Time for my third mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft cycle, plugging roster holes and filling needs with all 32 first-round picks after the first wave of free agency.

2024 NFL free agency: Top 10 offseason moves so far, including QB gambles by Falcons, Steelers

Which signings and trades deserve the most praise?

NFL Free Agency 2024: Texans Are Winners, Panthers Are Losers After Week 1

Houston takes advantage of C.J. Stroud on a rookie contract, while Carolina failed to capitalize on getting a first-round pick moving Brian Burns to the Giants.

The NFL Keeps Telling Us Running Backs Aren’t Valuable. We Keep Loving Them Anyway

It might be sound business to replace aging running backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones with younger or cheaper players. So why does it feel so wrong?