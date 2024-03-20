 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Towering Over the Competition

The Bengals made a big move—in more than one sense—to bolster their offense, as their active free agency period continues. Just how much have they improved? We also take a look at updated areas of needs and more intriguing rookies.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Bengals’ 2024 free agency period has had a lot of twists and turns, but for now, it appears to be pretty productive. Regardless, the moves made are producing a roster of a bunch of new faces, with many mainstays heading elsewhere.

This week, we take a look at the more recent signings, what they mean and where deficiencies still reside. Are the Bengals turly improved?

We also take a peek at the draft and what that may look like with the team’s 10 picks. Join us Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward.

