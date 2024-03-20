The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Towering Over the Competition

The Bengals’ 2024 free agency period has had a lot of twists and turns, but for now, it appears to be pretty productive. Regardless, the moves made are producing a roster of a bunch of new faces, with many mainstays heading elsewhere.
This week, we take a look at the more recent signings, what they mean and where deficiencies still reside. Are the Bengals turly improved?
We also take a peek at the draft and what that may look like with the team’s 10 picks. Join us Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward.
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...