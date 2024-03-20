Logan Wilson and Evan McPherson have daughters born on the same day

The Cincinnati Bengals have been known as a tight group. Players rave about their relationships in and out of the locker room, and that culture has led to the team's success in recent years.

For Logan Wilson and Evan McPherson, that bond got a little stronger on March 15th. It was public knowledge that both the Wilson family and the McPherson family were expecting the birth of their daughters around the same time.

In a twist, both children were actually born on the same day.

Wilson is in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future, having just signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals last summer, and McPherson will likely receive a contract extension soon.

Speaking of contracts, ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Bengals sent Logan Wilson his option bonus a few days early, which will help pay those baby bills.

And the Bengals exercised Logan Wilson’s $4M option bonus yesterday (a few days ahead of when it was due). That’ll pay for all the diapers! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2024

As they move into fatherhood, that is just another bond they share as they chase the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

Congratulations to Logan and Morgan Wilson, as well as Evan and Gracie McPherson!