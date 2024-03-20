Zac Taylor and Troy Walters attend Texas Pro Day

Just a couple of weeks ago, Xavier Worthy set a new record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, beating the previous mark of former Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross.

Now, Worthy could end up being drafted by the Bengals as well.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was seen at the Pro Day for the Texas Longhorns today. Some of the prospects he could have been checking out are defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat.

They could have also been looking at running back Jonathon Brooks, who will likely fall to Day 2 of the Draft.

Bengals wide receiver coach Troy Walters was also spotted at the event, perhaps suggesting that Worthy or fellow wideout Adonai Mitchell could be on their radar.

Their WR coach Troy Walters is there fwiw pic.twitter.com/RXgsj2u7Np — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 20, 2024

Here’s a quick look at the Texas prospects that Taylor and Walters could be looking at and where they could fall:

Byron Murphy II, DT - He’s known for having an explosive first step and high energy. His lack of length could hurt him, but he should be an immediate contributor thanks to his high football IQ. He’s projected to go late in the first round, so he could be a name to watch for at pick No. 18.

T’Vondre Sweat, DT - A true nose tackle, Sweat is larger than Murphy and adds value as a run-stopper. He doesn’t have the refined pass rushing skills of Murphy either. Sweat is projected to go late in the second round, so he could be a prime target for the Bengals at pick No. 49.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE - He can get good separation for a tight end and has great hands, but he has some way to go as a blocker. Sanders is projected to go late in the second round as well. Many consider him the second-best tight end this year behind Brock Bowers, a likely top-15 pick.

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Excellent acceleration and balance. He can also help in the receiving game. He doesn’t have great breakaway speed. Plus, he was only the featured runner for one year. Brooks is projected to go in the third or fourth round.

Christian Jones, T - He’s good with his hands and feet. He’s a smart player as well. He sometimes plays too high and needs to refine his pass blocking. Jones is projected to go in the third or the fourth round.

Adonai Mitchell, WR - He has nice size and athleticism. But he doesn’t have elite speed. He is projected to go in the second round.

Xavier Worthy, WR - He’s got all the speed you need, which he uses quite effectively not just on deep shots but also on slants. He’s also talented as a route runner. Plus, his hands are good. But because he’s only 165 pounds, he could struggle against the physical defenses of the NFL. Worthy is projected to go in the second round.

We’ll know more about Taylor’s intentions as we approach the NFL Draft, which begins on April 25.