Grade the deal: Drew Sample lands 3-year deal

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Washington Huskies tight end Drew Sample with the No. 52 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, it seemed like a wasted selection.

Sample isn’t a downfield receiving threat and is much better suited as an extra blocker. Considering the modern NFL loves moving the ball down the field through the air, and Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski helped redefine what a tight end could do in an NFL offense, Sample wasn’t a fan favorite.

Then he signed a one-year deal for the 2023 season after his rookie contract expired, joining Irv Smith Jr., Mitchell Wilcox, and later Tanner Hudson in a four-headed monster of a tight end that was responsible for 686 yards and four touchdowns.

Sample showed he is a willing and capable blocker, with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 68.1 and run-blocking grade of 61.5, both respectable scores., but more than that, he dropped this right on our heads:

JAKE FIESTY TO DREW SAMPLE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/5PeMP4hcnl — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) November 26, 2023

Sample has that attitude that football fans like. He’s a tough blocker who isn’t afraid of contact. He doesn’t get the ball much, but when he does something with it, it’s fun to watch.

Now, the Bengals have brought him back for three more years and $10.5 million. It averages out at $3.5 million per year. He’ll join Mike Gesicki, who was signed to a one-year deal with the Bengals, and Tanner Hudson, who was re-signed to a one-year deal.

Sample will almost certainly be the primary blocking back and the TE2 in certain formations. Of course, there’s always the off chance he gets the ball in his hands with little room to move.

How do you feel about the Bengals re-signing Sample on a three-year deal?

