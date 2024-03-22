2024 Bengals Draft Fits: Running Backs

Free agent Zack Moss and second-year player Chase Brown could be a great one-two punch in the Cincinnati Bengals' backfield, but is the running back room full?

There are some very intriguing running back prospects in this year’s draft and the Bengals just might be in the market, but what type of running back are they looking to add?

Burners

No soda. No purple stuff. Not even Sunny D. The Bengals need more juice in the backfield. These burners could bring something special to the Zac Taylor/Dan Pitcher offense.

Jaylen Wright - Tennessee - 5’11” 210

Jaylen Wright’s film is basically him running away from people. He has the patience to let the hole open up but the explosiveness to make you forget he ever paused in the backfield. He runs high, reminiscent of Adrian Peterson. He’ll also probably be drafted way too high for the Bengals’ blood, but hey, they’ve been full of surprises over the last few years.

Trey Benson - Florida State - 6’ 216

Trey Benson is not just a speed guy, he is a workhorse who can grind out games and break big runs. Benson has good vision and when he sees daylight, he has the burst to make the defense pay. Florida State’s season coming to an unceremonious end despite their talent has likely left a big chip on the shoulder of many of their key players. I could definitely see the Bengals wanting that energy in Cincinnati.

Blake Corum - Michigan - 5’7” 205

Blake Corum is the modern running back. He is a dynamic player who shows patience but makes quick, decisive cuts. Although he wasn’t a huge part of the Michigan passing game, he has the skill set to make an impact in that part of the game. His quickness and agility set him apart as a unique talent who would bring a different dynamic to the Bengals offense.

Isaac Guerendo - Louisville - 6’ 220”

Isaac Guerendo runs like water. He finds the smallest crack and flows quickly downhill. Posting a 4.33 40 at 220 is no joke. Guerendo would be an excellent complement to the Bengals running back room and has the mass to carry the load in the backfield when necessary.

MarShawn Lloyd - USC - 5’8” 220

MarShawn Lloyd is a shifty back who reads blocks nicely and has the explosiveness to create big chunk plays. Lloyd was never a 1,000-yard rusher, but he also never carried the ball 120 times in a season, so he still has a lot of tread on the tires. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry last year and showed some ability as a pass-protector. He could be an excellent fit for the Bengals offense.

Jaden Shirden - Monmouth - 5’9” 187

We all think of Giovani Bernard as small, but he had 20 pounds on this dude. The Bengals haven’t really had that Tarik Cohen small, shifty, change-of-pace type pf back before. Shirden is an exciting, dynamic player who finds holes and vanishes through them. Zac Taylor is good with load management and would likely be able to create a role and workload that would make this type of player a productive addition throughout the season. Shirden would be a lot of fun.

Bangers

The Bengals don’t really have that power back for short-yardage situations. These guys could fit the mold.

Ray Davis - Kentucky - 5’8” 211

Ray Davis’s story is one of adversity and perseverance. As a kid, Ray Davis spent time in both foster care and a homeless shelter. Now he is a vocal advocate for foster kids, who will be a great member of any NFL community.

Davis’ film is very fun to watch. He is a patient runner with the physicality to break tackles. While he may not have the best long speed, he makes some crazy cuts, Davis has good hands and has had some pretty solid production in the pass game. He is a dynamic player who could make a real impact for the Bengals.

Dillon Johnson - Washington - 5’11” 217

Dillion Johnson is a perfect name for a Bengals running back. Corey Dillion. Rudi Johnson. Dillion Johnson, It’s serendipity.

There is a great balance in Johnson’s game. He shows some nice burst in short areas and doesn’t go down easy. Prior to transferring to Washington, he played at Mississippi State, where he played a significant role in the passing game.

George Holani - Boise State - 5’10” 208

The first thing I wrote in my notes about George Holani was “breaks tackles like a fiend.”

Holani is not a dancer. He is a one-cut downhill menace to defenses. Having said that, he has a bit more long speed than some of the other backs in this group, giving him a bit more homerun potential.

Audric Estimé - Notre Dame 5’11” 221

He doesn’t really look like he’s moving very fast, but Estimé somehow manages to run away from people. He is a true thumper who would have a lot of value in short-yardage situations. He hasn’t done much in the passing game, but he has the strength to develop into an excellent pass protector. In short, Estimé could be the next Samaje Perine in stripes.

Braelon Allen - Wisconsin 6’1” 235

As massive as the Wisconsin rushers of yesteryear, Allen would bring a unique physical presence to the Bengals’ backfield.

Allen is a patient rusher who finds the cutback and is tough to take down. With Chase Brown and Allen, the future of the Bengals' running back room could be a true thunder and lightning.