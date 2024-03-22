2024 Free Agency Profile: Cornerback Adoree Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a number of moves, most of them positive, this offseason, hoping to continue to keep that championship window propped open. A blend of young, athletic talent and veteran savviness is what’s needed to get the job done.

So far, on our podcast, we predicted the interest and/or the signings of a number of players connected to the Bengals this spring, including: Sheldon Rankins, Geno Stone and Teair Tart. While Cincinnati has remedied many issues from the 2023 struggles, there are a couple of areas in which they can improve.

We’ll see what happens with Tart, but the team also needs a veteran cornerback with the departure of Chidobe Awuzie. He left for Brian Callahan’s Titans, and the Bengals could look at a veteran corner originally drafted by Tennessee.

Adoree’ Jackson

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 185

Age: 28 (29 in September)

Years Pro: Entering 8th season

College: USC

Hometown: Bellevue, Illinois

Background

Jackson was a standout player for the Trojans from 2014-16 after excelling as a multi-sport athlete. In fact, his family moved from Illinois to Southern California for further athletic and academic opportunities.

He excelled as both a return specialist and defensive back for USC, earning the Jim Thorpe Award in 2016. In his final collegiate season, Jackson had five interceptions and four returns for touchdowns (two punts, two kickoffs), making him one of the most electric players in the 2017 draft.

He was selected No. 18 overall by the Titans, and his career got off to a promising start. He was used as a versatile weapon on defense and special teams, notching 17 passes defended as a rookie and 1,127 return yards on punts and kickoffs in his first three seasons.

Unfortunately, Jackson has had injury issues, helping to not live up to his draft status. Still, the athleticism and tenacity is there, making him an intriguing potential veteran addition.

He’s been a willing tackler in his career, which is something that was lacking on the backend of the Bengals’ defense last year.

What He Can Bring

Jackson brings experience and tenacity to a youthful cornerback room. While the production hasn’t lived up to the draft pedigree, he could be one of those trademark Bengals “Let’s mine what we can out of a former high pick and take advantage” type of thing.

He is an able tackler, and if the Bengals’ plan is to have him be CB4 on the roster (if he’s willing to accept that role) as was originally designed for Apple, this could be a great fit. Apple was originally signed right around this time by the Bengals in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while veteran Sidney Jones was also signed in late March last year.

Outlook

Think Eli Apple. Back in the 2021 offseason, the Bengals took a chance on a former top-10 pick who had major ups and downs in his career. Initially signed as a backup, Apple was thrust into a higher-profile role than originally expected.

Apple ended up playing the best football in his career, helping the Bengals to two of their most successful campaigns in team history. This seems eerily familiar to what could happen with Jackson in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati needs a veteran corner for a very young position group. Jackson could bring some sense of stability and mentorship to a group still developing and could do so on a low-risk contract structure.

Much like Apple, the inconsistent production (just four interceptions in seven seasons) and injuries bring big questions. But, a signing of Jackson is for leadership, an influx of athleticism, and as a contingency plan for a young group.