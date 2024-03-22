Bengals attend Alabama Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals have been heavily linked to an Alabama Crimson Tide prospect in this year’s draft in offensive tackle JC Latham.

With the Alabama Pro Day happening, many expected Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack to make the trip to watch the team’s potential first round pick.

However, it seems he did not make the trip, and the only Bengals position coach that was present was Bengals DBs coach Charles Burks.

Bengals DB coach (I assume, Charles Burks) in attendance at Alabama’s pro day. Terrion Arnold & McKinstry would be my assumption for observation.



Interesting that Pollack is not present.

Alabama has two defensive backs with high grades this draft: Terrion Arnold, who some expect to be the first off the board, and Kool-Aid McKinstry, who also has the potential to be a first-round pick. While the Bengals have used second-round picks on cornerbacks in the last two drafts, they value this position, and their depth on the outside is very weak as of now.

The team has historically valued the position, so they could consider the cornerbacks depending on how the board falls at 18, or they could evaluate the chance that one of the two falls to their second-round pick.

Despite Pollack not being at the Alabama Pro Day, it is still very possible the Bengals have already seen enough, and he is still in play at 18. It is also possible that they don’t view him as a fit, or aren’t as high on him as others and they are looking other ways at 18, but there is no way to know that until the NFL Draft.