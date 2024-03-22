Kristian Fulton rejected Bengals’ offer to sign with Chargers, per report

Well, it looks like the Cincinnati Bengals were looking to sign a cornerback in free agency after all.

Kristian Fulton, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, just signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. He apparently hopes to prove himself in 2024 and cash in next year. This makes sense for a player who has missed 23 games in four seasons with the Chargers.

But before he signed his deal, a number of teams reportedly offered him deals: The Bengals, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals.

Former #Titans CB Kristian Fulton turned down offers from the Bengals, Broncos, and Cardinals to sign with Chargers. Fulton goes to LA on a one-year deal. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 22, 2024

Fulton, who was selected out of LSU in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, won a national championship with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The 25-year-old Fulton has good size and has a bright future in the NFL, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his ceiling thus far.

The cornerback started 37 games while with Tennessee and had 150 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, and 25 passes defended. Last year, he had an exceptional game against George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, holding the receiver to two catches for minus-one yards.

Now he goes to a Chargers roster where he’ll try to take a starting spot across from Asante Samuel Jr.