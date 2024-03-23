Bengals attend Notre Dame Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals had members of their staff at the Notre Dame Pro Day, per Ryan Roberts, and were reportedly paying close attention to Audric Estimé, the Fighting Irish running back who ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine just a couple of weeks ago.

Am told NFL scouts had Audric Estime between 4.56-4.59 in 40 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day today. Big improvement from his Combine performance.



Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were a few teams paying close attention. — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 21, 2024

The Bengals traded long-time running back Joe Mixon to the Texans for a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft shortly after they signed Zack Moss as a free agent. They also re-signed Trayveon Williams to help fill out their backfield. The Bengals are now without a bell-cow back and could be moving to a true committee approach in the backfield. If that’s the case, selecting a running back at some point in the draft could help fill out the room and maximize the team’s running game.

Estimé is a powerful runner and could be the thunder to Chase Brown’s lightning. His combine 40 time, which has really been one of his only red flags, having now been much improved at his pro day workout, could improve Estimé’s draft stock. He is considered a day-three pick, but could work his way into the third round.

Also working out today are offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, quarterback Sam Hartman, cornerback Cam Hart, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau. Former Fighting Irish punter, Jon Sot, also worked out.

Continue to follow along our Pro Day coverage for more news on NFL prospects.