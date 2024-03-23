How the Bengals’ search for DT help went down

It wasn’t a secret the Cincinnati Bengals wanted to re-sign nose tackle DJ Reader following the 2023 season. He was a key cog in Lou Anarumo’s defensive machine when he was healthy, and seeing him sign with the Detroit Lions, whether he’s fully healthy right now or not, was like a punch in the gut to Bengals fans.

Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson spoke with Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radecevic, who said the current atmosphere priced them out of Reader’s market.

“It was a good market for D-Tackles,” he said. “I think a lot of teams saw what was coming in the draft and felt the need to spend there. We were hopeful to try and keep DJ. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. I think Rankins is going to do a great job filling a different type of void.”

Reader signed a two-year, $27.25 million deal with the Lions with $9 million fully guaranteed. Considering the nose tackle is currently recovering from a season-ending injury, and it’s currently unclear when he’ll be available, the Bengals were obviously uncomfortable spending that kind of money and went another direction instead.

The Bengals signed free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a two-year deal to help the team’s interior pass rush. Rankins is more 3-tech than nose tackle, but he will provide a much-needed interior pass rush that has been lacking since Geno Atkins retired.

According to Radicevic, the team also showed some interest in Arik Armstead, who was recently released by the 49ers before he signed with the Jaguars. They also hosted nose tackle Teair Tart for a free agency visit, but he left town before he could put pen to paper.

For now, the nose tackle position on the team remains vacant. Josh Tupou is still unsigned, or the team could look to the draft to fill that particular void.