Offensive tackles the Bengals could target in Round 1

The signing of Trent Brown was huge for the Cincinnati Bengals (pun absolutely intended), but it doesn’t move them off of drafting an offensive tackle in April.

Brown has a concerning injury history and only signed a one-year deal. Also, this year’s draft class is stacked with talent on the offensive line. There are six high-quality offensive tackle options that would provide great value with the 18th pick.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt will certainly not slip to 18.

Despite his oddly small hands, Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, with his smooth and easy pass protection, is unlikely to fall as well.

Taliese Fuaga may be a glass-eater, but he is killing the pre-draft process, so the Oregon right tackle is likely off the board as well.

At only 6’4”, I think the Bengals and many other teams will see Washington’s Troy Fautanu as a guard, so I am going to scratch him off the board as well.

That leaves two likely projects for the Bengals with the 18th overall pick. Both are massive human beings who played right tackle in the SEC.

Amarius Mims - Georgia - 6’8” 340

At 6’8” 340, Mims will fit in perfectly with the 6’8” 345 Orlando Brown Jr. and the 6’8” 355 Trent Brown.

Amarius Mims has amazing feet, and not just for a man of his size. He is excellent in pass protection, using his long arms to keep the pass rusher at a distance and showing the savvy to pick up defensive line stunts. As a run blocker, he gets some serious movement but also shows an incredible ability to climb to the second level and block linebackers.

Mims is a little raw in his technique and has limited experience. After starting in the playoffs and National Championship a year ago, this was supposed to be Mims’s breakout year, but an ankle injury limited him to only six starts for the season. Still, PFF has him with 364 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons giving up zero sacks and zero QB hits.

Projection: Mims would not have been at the top of my list a week ago, but the Trent Brown acquisition made it easier to take a riskier pick. In Year 1, Mims will be the backup right tackle, with Trent Brown having the ability to switch to the left side if Orlando Brown Jr. should be injured at any point during the season.

Mims will get a lot of the start reps in practice, with Zac Taylor likely giving Trent Brown a lot of veteran rest days in an attempt to help him stay healthy. This will be very beneficial to Mims’s development. Mims will also be the extra lineman in the Bengals heavy sets, playing him right next to Brown or Brown in a tight end alignment. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

0In Year 2, Mims will take over as the full-time starter. By Year 3, he will be an All-Pro caliber player.

JC Latham - Alabama - 6’6” 360

Another behemoth, it is comical to watch pass rushers try to get around JC Latham. He has the anchor to stop them cold. Often, they try multiple moves but just end up running right back into him. He is not just a big guy that pass-rushers can’t get around. He has excellent footwork in pass protection, which allows him to be in the right position to make the block.

Of course, everyone gets caught out of position from time to time. Fortunately, Latham is also a smart player who has a knack for knowing when he is beaten and dropping his hands to avoid a holding call.

Per PFF, Latham gave up two sacks and four quarterback hits in 960 snaps over the last two seasons.

Latham is also a force in the run. He has the power to drive his hips through the defender and get some serious movement that often ends with his opponent on the ground.

Projection: Latham could be a plug-and-play starter, but I don’t see him beating out Trent Brown. As a rookie, Latham will be the backup right tackle. With Trent Brown’s versatility to play left tackle, although not technically the “swing tackle,” Latham would come in if either of the Browns were injured. Latham will also see the field as the extra lineman in the Bengals’ heavy offensive packages.

In Year 2, Latham will take over and be a plus starter, who you don’t have to worry about.