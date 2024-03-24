The Bengals are open to trading Tee Higgins, per ESPN

The Cincinnati Bengals are notoriously difficult to negotiate with when it comes to moving players they value. That definitely applied to Tee Higgins last year.

But now, with no real good options available, they are at least willing to hear what other teams have to offer for the 25-year-old wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Here’s what the reporter said on SportsCenter:

“[Tee Higgins] wants out,” said Fowler. “He has made the trade request. I talked to a few teams who are interested who believe that the Bengals are at least willing to listen. That’s a little softer than they might have been a year ago when they definitely were not trading him.

“So teams are going to try to pry him out. New England’s been high-end shopping for receiver help. Perhaps they try to give up a Day 2 pick to get Higgins.

This report comes with a month left before the NFL Draft. At this point, you have to think the Bengals will let Higgins leave for even a second-rounder rather than risk getting nothing but a compensatory pick back for him after he eventually departs.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.