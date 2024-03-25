Bengals attend UAB Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals need to look at all levels of prospect to attempt to find the diamonds in the rough.

To try to do this, they attended the Alabama Birmingham Pro Day, along with scouts from many teams.

While it is not mentioned who they were there for, some of the school's top prospects are in positions of need for the Bengals.

Good morning from the Southside where the UAB Blazers are doing some heavy lifting here at Blazer Pro Day.

List of NFL scouts here include

- Rams

- Eagles

- Patriots

-Giants

- Bears

- Bengals

- Packers

-Chargers

- 49ers

- Colts

- Saints

- Buccaneers

- Panthers @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/lbEJOBz93K — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) March 21, 2024

The top prospect that should intrigue the Bengals is likely defensive tackle Fish McWilliams. In terms of efficiency metrics, McWilliams graded out with some of the top prospects in the NFL Draft in win rate, ranking fifth overall. He also had an 86 pass-rush grade from PFF, which was higher than likely top-50 pick Johnny Newton, and he was selected as part of PFF’s 2023 All-AAC team.

While there are questions about the competition, that is factored into the cost as he does not even make it into most mock drafts, even seven-rounders, and is a likely mid- to late-Day 3 pick at most.

Another player the Bengals could be interested in is wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, who was one of the best YAC wide receivers in the country in 2023, a skill the Bengals could value. He posted good testing numbers at the pro day with solid jumps and some measuring his 40 in the mid 4.4s. He’s another late Day 3 pick at best and more likely to be a priority UDFA.

Lastly, the Blazers have a running back who declared in Jermaine Brown Jr. He has almost 600 carries and over 3,000 yards in his UAB career, with a good amount of receiving work in his final year. If the Bengals are interested, it would almost assuredly be a priority UDFA.