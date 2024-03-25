Bengals attend Michigan Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, and Pro Days are happening across the country.

The Bengals have most recently attended Michigan’s Pro Day and two coaches were in attendance for Cincinnait: Defensive backs coach Charles Burks and tight ends coach James Casey.

The Bengals have taken two guys from Michigan, the past two years, in the NFL Draft with Dax Hill and DJ Turner.

With a record high 18 combine invitees, Michigan had the biggest NFL coaching turnout for pro-day, according to Jim Nagy.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day.



Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024

Michigan had one tight end and three defensive backs participate in the Pro Day in Ann Arbor.

Wolverines tight end AJ Barner participated in the Pro Day, along with defensive backs German Green, Mike Sainristil, and Josh Wallace.

Let’s start with the lone tight end that went through the drills.

AJ Barner

The 6’6” 251 pound Michigan senior is from Aurora, Ohio.

NFL Analyst, Lance Zierlein discussed Barner’s game, “In-line tight end who continues improving as a run blocker but is unlikely to offer much as a pass catcher. He was a captain at Indiana before transferring to Michigan, and scouts say he attacks practices and weight training with a single-minded obsession to get better and compete. He’s technically sound in the early stages of the run block but needs to improve with his positioning to create better lanes for the runner. He can handle some pass protection but needs to keep improving. Barner’s role might be a little limited as a blocking Y tight end with below-average pass-catching traits, but he should earn playing time in the future.”

In 2023, Barner finished the season with 22 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown.

Barner’s Pro Day results:

40-yard dash - 4.84

Short shuttle - 4.41

3-cone drill - 7.02

Vertical jump - 34 1/2”

Broad jump - 9’9”

Bench press - 22

Now let’s move to the defensive backs that worked out at the Michigan Pro Day.

Mike Sainristil

The Michigan defensive back measures in at 5’10” and 182 pounds.

In 2023, Sainristil started all 15 games at defensive back... He led all defensive backs with 44 tackles including 4.0 for loss and one sack, intercepted a team-high six passes, (and returned two for touchdowns) tallied 12 total breakups, three quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Zierlein broke down the DB’s game, “Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner. Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender. He has the twitch and footwork to stay connected with routes in man coverage but needs more experience at the position to operate with better recognition and feel for the routes. He showed off top-notch ball skills with six interceptions (two for scores) in 2023 and has no problem stepping up and doing his part as a run defender. Sainristil isn’t there yet but should keep improving and has a chance to become a starting nickel in time.”

Sainristil’s Pro Day results:

40-yard dash - DNP (NFL Combine dash - 4.47)

Short shuttle - 4.18

3-cone drill - 6.95

Vertical jump - DNP

Broad jump - DNP

Bench press - DNP

Josh Wallace

The Michigan defensive back measures in at 5’11” and 185 pounds.

In 2023, Wallace appeared in 15 total games with 11 starts in the Wolverines secondary. Wallace made 33 tackles (2.0 tackles for loss), four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Zierlein broke down what Wallace brings to the NFL, “Draftable prospect with slightly undersized frame as a wide cornerback. Wallace was a three-time captain at UMass before transferring to Michigan. He’s a natural leader with a history of searching out challenges and putting in the work to succeed. He plays with adequate athleticism in man but lacks the size and length to control bigger NFL targets. Wallace is a natural route-reader, which creates opportunities for early jumps and pass breakups but an average closing burst limits his takeaway total. He’s smart, can play in a variety of cover schemes and was a good tackle-finisher at Michigan. Wallace does his job and has the intangibles to compete for a backup spot but needs to put a decent 40-yard dash time on the board.”

Wallace’s Pro Day results:

40-yard dash - 4.68

Short shuttle - 4.35

3-cone drill - 7.03

Vertical jump - 34”

Broad jump - 10’4”

Bench press - DNP

We will find out if the Bengals pick off the Michigan tree for the third year in a row in the upcoming draft.