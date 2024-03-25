Zac Taylor expects Tee Higgins to have a great year with Bengals

As free agency kicked off this year, the Tee Higgins camp requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals officially placed the franchise tag ($21.7M guaranteed) for the 2024 season on Higgins, but his agent, David Mulugheta, is looking for a long-term deal for his client.

For the second offseason in a row, the Bengals are dealing with a trade request from an offensive starter... The other is Jonah Williams after the Orlando Brown Jr. signing last year.

Despite all of the trade talk, head coach Zac Taylor kept his opinion on the matter short and sweet during the AFC coach’s breakfast in Orlando.

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us. We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different,” Taylor stated according to Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.

Higgins has been a crucial piece to the Bengals’ success since being drafted back in 2020, and the wideout has built a strong connection with Joe Burrow.

Just because the Bengals are currently listening to trade offers for Tee Higgins does not mean Duke Tobin and the front office will act on anything.

As of right now, Taylor is looking forward to seeing Tee in Cincinnati for the 2024 season.