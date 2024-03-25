NFL officially bans the hip-drop tackle

Well, if you already had a problem with NFL officiating, you better buckle up, as another penalty has been added to the arsenal.

The NFL announced this afternoon that hip-drop tackling is officially banned.

Not only did the vote pass the banning of the hip drop tackle, the Competition Committee was unanimous on the decision, per Ian Rapoport.

“By Competition Committee; amends rule 12, section 2, to eliminate a potentially dangerous tackling technique.”

That is the official rule change, according to Brian McCarthy.

It is clear player safety is a priority, but removing a tackling form altogether is a recipe for massive game-changing penalties.

Logan Wilson's tackle on Mark Andrews in Week 11 was a major turning point in this decision, and Wilson received a lot of backlash after the game.

Anyone who watches football knows that Wilson is not a dirty player and would never intentionally injure another player.

If a player on defense uses the hip drop tackle form, it will result in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down when flagged.