Orlando Brown Jr. makes his pick for the Bengals’ best move in free agency

Orlando Brown Jr. has only been the Cincinnati Bengals’ left tackle for a year, and he is a big believer in the direction of the franchise and passionate about taking the next big step forward.

Recently, he was asked by Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson what he thinks is the best move the Bengals made this year in NFL free agency.

You might think he’d say defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the splashiest signing so far. Or perhaps he’d go with right tackle Trent Brown, who will help elevate the play of the unit that Orlando Brown Jr. is a part of.

Or maybe he’d go with Zack Moss, a running back who fits better with what the offense does. Or safety Geno Stone, who adds more security on the backend of the defense, allowing the Bengals to avoid giving up big plays that cripple the offensive play-calling.

But no, he went with a bit of a surprise pick: veteran safety Vonn Bell, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers a year after leaving Cincinnati, opening his path to return.

Bell may not be a full-time starter, at least not for too long. But he adds something just as valuable: leadership.

Here’s what Brown had to say:

“My favorite pickup is Vonn Bell and I haven’t even been around him... When you bring in a guy like Vonn Bell, it makes things easier for a young guy like Jordan Battle as he’s learning to be a pro.”

Clearly, Bell’s reputation precedes him, meaning the void he left on the field and in the locker room is palpable. That message reached Brown when he joined his Bengals teammates last year.

Now, he gets to play with the hard-hitting safety and help get the Bengals back on track.