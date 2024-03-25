Bengals WR coach at present at WKU Pro Day for Malachi Corley

With Pro Days starting, we all get to watch what assistant coaches go where to get some idea of whom the team could be looking at.

Now, we get to talk about Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters visiting WKU’s Pro Day, highlighted by receiver Malachi Corley.

Corley’s game is highlighted by his home-run speed. He is also fantastic when he’s able to get into the open field where he can make defenders miss. Some have compared him more to a running back after the catch.

The only real concern for Corley is showing he can catch the ball away from his body more consistently. He also wasn’t asked to do too much as a route runner in college, so he will need some work there as well.

The Bengals likely won’t be bringing Tyler Boyd back, and even with young guys like Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones sitting in the wings, the long-term commitment to Tee Higgins doesn’t look great. Corley could help fill a roster spot the team needs to fill.

With this loaded wide receiver class, a guy like Corley could easily slip well into Day 2 where Cincinnati has three picks. Not to mention, the team is loaded with six Day 3 picks that they don’t need all of, so a trade-up on Day 2 isn’t out of the question.