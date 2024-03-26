Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's wrist recovery: “It’s right on schedule”

While in Orlando for the NFL Annual League Meeting, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about star quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery from season-ending wrist surgery that took place almost four months ago.

The head coach did what you’d expect: answer the question by giving us a little, but not enough to really go on. However, the answer was an overall positive, which I’ll take.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow’s recovery from wrist surgery:



“It’s positive. It’s right on schedue, and so we’re encouraged with everything we thought it was going to be and where he’s going to fit into our offseason.”



It’s unclear as to where Burrow fits in the Bengals offseason. The first organized activities will take place, as John Sheeran says, right before the draft, which is a month away. I doubt Burrow will be taking snaps and throwing to receivers then, but if the plan was for him to be ready for the preseason, then I guess this is good news.

Burrow did say during an event in early March that he planned to be back in May.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” he said. “Over the next month, month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

There also is this video from Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash floating around, though:

Those are some decent-sized weights for a normal person, let alone a person who had wrist surgery just a few months ago.

I guess I can take an “it’s positive,” if it comes with a little video evidence.

Let’s hope things continue to move in a positive direction.