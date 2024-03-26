Bengals News (3/26): Cincinnati’s win total for 2024 season

Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Total Set for 2024 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have the second-highest win total in the AFC North at 10.5. The Baltimore Ravens lead the way at 11.5.

Expect the Bengals to opt for preference over consensus when drafting offensive tackle

There's a clear first-round target for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals helped pass controversial new rule that was based off injuries to their players

The top of Cincinnati's organizational chart played a big role in the latest NFL rule change.

Bengals Free Agent Grade: Trent Brown Brings Stability to Offensive Line

Despite the injuries, this is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bengals.

'Exactly How We Hoped' - Bengals' Zac Taylor Offers Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery as OTAs Near

The timeline for Joe Burrow to resume throwing remains unclear, but head coach Zac Taylor said his recovery has gone exactly as Bengals hoped.

Giants owner John Mara gives green light to draft quarterback

Giants owner John Mara said general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have the green light from ownership to draft a quarterback, if they so desire.

Deion - Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter will control '25 NFL draft fate

Colorado's Deion Sanders said there are "certain [NFL] cities that ain't going to happen" for son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the 2025 draft, and that the two will decide where they play.

Browns re-sign Rodney McLeod

The Browns and safety Rodney McLeod are running it back.

Arthur Blank - 'Don't believe' Falcons tampered for Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he doesn't believe his organization committed tampering during its pursuit of new QB Kirk Cousins amid an NFL investigation.

When Lions learned Sutton was wanted on felony charge, he was in the building

The Lions released starting cornerback Cameron Sutton on Thursday, two weeks to the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony charge of domestic battery.

Owner Woody Johnson vows Jets to keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade

Owner Woody Johnson said Monday that the Jets will hang on to Zach Wilson if they are unable to trade him this offseason.

NFL’s Global Markets Program adds four new clubs, five new markets in 2024

The National Football League announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program, with four new clubs and five new markets set to participate in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

Lance Zierlein evaluates the 2024 NFL Draft class and ranks the 11 position groups from strongest to weakest. Which spot earns top billing? Where do this year's quarterbacks land?