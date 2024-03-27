Ted Karras helped recruit Trent Brown to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to tweak their offensive line in free agency by signing massive right tackle Trent Brown.

Now, four of the five tentative starting offensive linemen on the team going into the 2024 season were brought in via free agency, the only exception being left guard Cordell Volson.

Center Ted Karras, who won a Super Bowl while with the New England Patriots, was instrumental in bringing in his one-time teammate, Brown, who was on that same Super Bowl team.

“He just wanted to kind of get a feel of our coaches and the staff, and the general vibe of the program,” Karras said while being interviewed by Elise Jesse. “And we have amazing coaches and really, really great culture. So I told him all that. I talked to the coaches too. I think this is such a great fit. And a guy who’s done it at the top of the league for a long time.”

Karras knowing this is a good fit for Brown is exciting. The right tackle position has been a revolving door over the last few years, and having someone come in who can stabilize the position for a season, giving Joe Burrow the best opportunity to win is a no-brainer.

This year’s offensive tackle draft class is deep and talented. Most expect the Bengals to use an early draft pick on an offensive tackle of the future, as Brown is on a one-year deal, but because Brown was signed, they don’t have to use the No. 18 overall pick on a tackle.

If the Bengals, thanks to Karras, get the very best version of Brown, we could see the Bengals and Brown both win big. Then Brown could re-sign or hand the position off to a young and talented tackle in a much better situation than he found it.