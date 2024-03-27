Bengals News (3/27): New NFL rule changes for 2024 season

Zac Taylor: Bengals QB Joe Burrow healing well from surgery

"It's positive," Taylor said. "It's right on schedule, and so we're encouraged with everything we thought it was going to be and where he's going to fit into our offseason."

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Share Insight With DeAndre Hopkins About Brian Callahan's Offense

"I am very excited to get going under Brian's offense, and his schemes," Hopkins told TennesseeTitans.com. "Obviously I've talked to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and those guys told me that I would love this offense, and I think the sky is the limit, especially with a guy like Calvin (Ridley). I am very excited for this offense."

Bengals RB Zack Moss Seeking Revenge Game vs. Bills?

“Yeah I definitely looked if I was gonna be playing the Bills. Obviously in free agency, when I was going through teams I knew Indy plays Buffalo this upcoming season at home if I’m not mistaken,” Moss said.

Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Football buzz from 2024 NFL owners meeting: Big plans for Zack Moss, more - CBSSports.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Offseason Work in at Black Sheep Performance

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get Joe Burrow back for the whole offseason program and he's hard at work preparing for the trials of 2024 and beyond.

Zac Taylor drops major hint about Tee Higgins’ future with Bengals

While speaking with media members at the NFL's annual meeting, Taylor sure sounded like a coach who expected to have Higgins as part of the playbook next season, despite the fact that the star receiver requested a trade away from the Bengals at the onset of free agency after failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension.

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

Owners approved the hybrid kickoff rule on Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision. The vote passed 29-3, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters.

NFL to play two games on Christmas, a Wednesday, during 2024 season

"From what we've seen the last couple years is really some unprecedent growth, and not just on Christmas, on Thanksgiving, too," Schroeder explained Tuesday. "The last couple of years have had the highest-regular season game ever viewed in the regular season.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I think we'll be 'very effective' in removing hip-drop tackles

"Listen, it's a play that has 20 times (the) injury factor," Goodell said during his news conference at the conclusion of the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. "From that standpoint, you can't allow that.”

NFL owners approve these three rule changes for 2024 season

The league played a video during a news conference to show six specific plays in which the hip-drop tackle was used in games, with Bengals tight end Drew Sample, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill all being on the receiving end of the now-illegal hit.