Katie Blackburn discusses contract plans for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals got a deal done with Joe Burrow last season, keeping him in Cincinnati long-term.

However, the team has guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also due for a long-term extension.

Higgins is currently under the franchise tag and is set to make $21.8M this upcoming season, fully guaranteed.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com chatted with Katie Blackburn at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando.

Blackburn hit on the contract situations with both Higgins and Chase, and she indicated that the franchise wants both guys in Cincinnati long-term.

Hobson wrote, “The contracts of three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and franchise free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins are still a focus. She indicated they’d like to secure both long-term.”

Blackburn stated, “We like these guys. We have to work within the salary cap. So we have to figure out what that will mean, and how it can all stay together. That’s just what we have to work on and see where it takes us.”

Higgins requested a trade from the Bengals just before free agency but has not been dealt.

The Bengals have openly said they are excited to have Higgins back in 2024 but have been reportedly listening to offers.

It seems as though Chase will not begin contract extension talks with the Bengals until Justin Jefferson gets paid by the Vikings, but that’s merely speculation at this point.

Blackburn and the Bengals want both guys in Cincinnati, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in the coming months.