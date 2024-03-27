Joe Burrow is officially throwing regularly after wrist injury, per report

As the Cincinnati Bengals gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Joe Burrow is working hard to regain full health.

Burrow’s 2023 season was cut short after suffering a season-ending wrist injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Since the injury, Burrow has had surgery to repair his throwing wrist and is now rehabbing and working to be ready for this upcoming season.

Fast-forward to Wednesday morning, and Joe Burrow is reportedly throwing regularly, according to James Rapien of All Bengals.

Rapien stated, “Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has started throwing, league sources confirm. The Bengals’ star remains on track to make a full recovery after undergoing wrist surgery in November.”

Black Sheep Performance recently posted a video of Burrow working out and fully gripping weights in his right (throwing hand), which is a great sign on top of him throwing again as well.

If you stay ready, you ain't got to get ready ⚫️ — Black Sheep Performance (@TrainBSP) March 25, 2024

The front office is continuing to add needed pieces to the roster for next season and Burrow is working to get to 100%.

This is a massive season for the Bengals in 2024.