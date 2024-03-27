Bengals attend LSU Pro Day

The Cincinnati Bengals have been active in the Pro Day circuit and that continued Tuesday, as they attended the LSU Pro Day.

Recent history with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase shows that the Bengals have had success with LSU players, and with a talented group working, the Bengals sent staff members in to get a closer look.

The coaches they sent make a lot of sense, too. Wide receivers coach Troy Walters and defensive line coach Marion Hobby made the trip.

With Tee Higgins’ trade request still hanging over their heads, could the Bengals select LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. with the 18th pick?

Malik Nabers was also working, but there is little to no chance he’s on the board when the Bengals pick. Thomas Jr. could be on the board, and a pairing with Chase could be exciting.

Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson are defensive line targets that could pique the Bengals’ interest in the mid-rounds, so Hobby was probably locked in when they went through drills. The Bengals still need a nose tackle, and in today’s NFL, you can’t have too many defensive linemen to work in to a rotation.

With the NFL Draft less than a month away and Pro Days starting to wind down, we could learn more about prospects the Bengals could target as they set up pre-draft meetings with prospects in the next few weeks.