Bengals crack top 5 in post-free agency power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals cashed in on free agency and have improved their roster heading into next season.

After the free agency frenzy, the Bengals are moving up in the NFL power rankings.

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey released a post-free agency power rankings and placed the Bengals at No. 4 overall.

“Everyone seems to be sleeping on the Bengals. With a healthy Joe Burrow and the usual suspects on offense, they can’t be counted out. They needed veteran talent in the secondary, so they signed Geno Stone and brought back Vonn Bell. The Bengals seem like the forgotten team because their quarterback was injured throughout most of the season, but if they live up to their potential, they’ll be one of the best teams in the league.”

A team with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL should be highly ranked heading into the new season, and that is exactly where the Bengals find themselves.

The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs were the only teams ahead of the Bengals, who came in at No. 1 in the loaded AFC North.

Cincinnati also gets the benefit of facing the six worst teams in this ranking.

Where do you think the Bengals should be ranked heading into the NFL Draft?