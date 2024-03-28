Bengals News (3/28): Paycor Stadium lease

Paycor Stadium Turf Upgrade Construction Begins

"Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment," said Paycor Stadium Managing Director Steve Johnson. "The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 NFL season."

Katie Blackburn Weighs In On NFL And Bengals Topics At League Meeting

As a member of the NFL competition committee, she was part of an 8-0 vote over the weekend that recommended ownership rip up the existing kickoff rule and replace it with an odd looking array of new alignments, zones, and guidelines that basically eliminates touchbacks and pretty much guarantees more than 1,000 added kick returns.

Quick Hits: FitzMagic On How Ted Karras Saved Mike Gesicki's Life And How Joe Burrow Will Use His New Target; Money Mac Proposes New Kickoff Rule; Darrin Simmons' Fingerprints On New Rule

"Love it. Really good fit in the offense," says Fitzpatrick, the former NFL quarterback who ushered in two eras of championship Bengals football, as he surfaced here this week at the NFL annual meeting in his role as a Prime Video Thursday night analyst.

Bengals talk Paycor Stadium upgrades, impact on lease

Blackburn noted the following, too, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com: “Because the stadium is 25 years old and we want to keep it in the great condition that it has been in, we have been focused on how we keep maintaining it so we can hopefully make it last a little bit longer into the future. We’re very happy with our stadium, but it does require things to be done over time to keep it up to standards, so we’ve been working hard trying to make sure we do that, rather than getting too far behind.”

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase contract negotiations update

This isn’t a reflection of how the Bengals feel about Chase, though. It’s largely because Chase is waiting to see what type of deal Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will receive. Until the Bengals know the market, it makes little sense for them to engage in conversations. The Vikings and Jefferson engaged in contract negotiations last offseason but were unable to reach an agreement. That’s expected to change this year.

No reason for panic about Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals extension - Yahoo Sports

“We haven’t started,” Blackburn said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. “That’s sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can’t say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”

Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium getting $39 million in upgrades - Cincinnati Business Courier

A massive $39 million offseason renovation of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium home has gotten underway.

Bengals Draft Target? Top Wide Receiver Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Tee Higgins

"As I watched all his targets, I thought there might be some similarities to Tee Higgins," Cosell wrote via the 33rd Team. "Watching Thomas' 2023 tape, I sensed that he is an ascending talent with much to be cultivated and developed as you project and transition him to the next level."

Zac Taylor: We think Tee Higgins is our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl - NBC Sports

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different.”

Why the Cincinnati Bengals haven't re-signed WR Tyler Boyd, and aren't likely to do so at all

For as much Boyd gave to the slot in his eight years with the Bengals, it was the only position where he could thrive in Cincinnati. He was never an explosive athlete, and experienced much more success underneath coverages compared to getting over top of them.