Brian Callahan on one of the “coolest” Joe Burrow plays ever

Recently, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator and new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan appeared on This is Football with Kevin Clark to talk about everything from coaching Peyton Manning to regrets from Super Bowl LVI.

Callahan was also asked about the most impressive play he’s seen from Joe Burrow. So he went all the way back to the 2021 season for “one of the coolest plays” ever.

Here’s the play:

NOW Zac Taylor goes for it on 4th & 5



result? crazy Burrow to Chase TD



Let your playmakers make plays imo pic.twitter.com/YprplR7U1P — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 12, 2021

And here’s how Callahan described it:

“[Burrow] bailed out of the pocket, the pocket gets muddy, he starts out in one direction and wheels back out to the right. And Ja’Marr is running across the end zone. [Burrow] just puts the ball with touch kind of into the back of the end zone, and the ball is halfway there, and Ja’Marr hasn’t even put his foot in the ground to react to it.

“And all of a sudden, he just puts his foot down, comes back, and he catches it like three feet off the ground. It was one of the most incredible plays between the two of those guys.”

You can watch the full interview below:

