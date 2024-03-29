Top 10 tight end prospects for the Bengals not named Brock Bowers

The Cincinnati Bengals have expressed the desire to get out of the rent-a-tight-end, but with Mike Gesicki signing a one-year deal, they may need to go to the draft to find a permanent answer at the position.

While Brock Bowers steals all the headlines, there are a number of talented options at the position.

Here are my top 10 tight ends not named Bowers.

1. Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

6’3”

250 lbs.

21 years old

Sinnott has a chip on his shoulder, and it shows. The former walk-on has always had his doubters. Despite looking a little skinny, he is a nasty blocker. Although he lacks pure breakaway speed, he makes a lot of plays in the passing game, too. Sinnott has reliable hands and a knack for sitting down in the zone. He is primarily an H-back but can line up as an attached tight end or as a slot. The Bengals will love his toughness and run/pass versatility.

2. Ja’Tavion Sanders - Texas

6’3”

245 lbs.

20 years old

I have no idea why people say that Sanders isn’t a good blocker. It’s not true. He is a big, physical guy who is willing to put his nose in there and can get the job done. His physicality is also seen in the passing game. He not only has the speed to run away from pursuing defenders, but he has the power to run through tackles. He makes some tough catches and could be a real playmaker in the Bengals offense.

Happy Birthday to Ja'Tavion Sanders

Here he is fighting for 49 yards on a pass from Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears

Sept. 23, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Nsmy1PjtcB — Longhorn Highlights (@LonghornClips) March 27, 2024

3. Erick All - Iowa

6’5”

249 lbs.

23 years old

After four years at Michigan, All decided to transfer to Tight End U. All was having a great season before an ACL injury ended his tenure with the Hawkeyes prematurely. All is the total package. He has the speed to win in man coverage and the craftiness to get open on the zone. He is sure-handed and makes great adjustments. On top of all of that, he is a physical blocker. All could be the complete tight end that the Bengals have been looking for since... Bob Trumpy?

Yes, another good Iowa TE coming to the nfl draft again, Erick All pic.twitter.com/uM8Bc0hGRJ — Yayo Rocha (@YayoRocha11) March 26, 2024

4. Jared Wiley - Texas Christian

6’6”

249 lbs.

23 years old

Wiley is a very savvy route-runner who finds open holes in the zone. His size and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare for defenses. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he can turn a short pass into a big gain with speed and physicality. Wiley has very natural hands and adjusts well to haul in the pass regardless of where it is thrown. Wiley would make some monster plays in the Bengals offense.

Jared Wiley is a guy to watch at TE. Explosive play ability + versatility is the name of the game. 1)Leaking out from the H-Back spot, 2) Big play up the seam from an in-line position. 3) Winning in space from the slot pic.twitter.com/rBFoIBIkNb — 0 for the Season (@0_fortheseason) March 21, 2024

5. Jaheim Bell - Florida State

6’2”

241 lbs.

22 years old

A lot of people talked about Bell’s leaping one-handed grab at the NFL Combine, but I don’t even think that was his best catch of the day (see the video below). Bell makes fantastic adjustments to haul in off-target passes. Bell is impressive after the catch, picking up extra yardage with his speed and vicious stiff arm. Bell is a versatile, move tight end who is best from the h-back or slot alignment, He would fit into the Bengals’ passing game very nicely.

6. Theo Johnson - Penn State

6’6”

259 lbs.

23 years old

While Johnson’s skill set may seem a bit redundant, it’s important to remember that Gesicki is on a one-year deal. Like his fellow former Nittany Lion, Johnson is 6’6” and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. Johnson projects as the same kind of threat in the passing game as Gesicki. His speed could make him a major weapon for Joe Burrow in the seam. However, unlike Gesicki, Johnson is not just a glorified receiver. He can line up in-line and block effectively.

In a class without a lot of tight end talent, Penn State's Theo Johnson could be a steal. Such a fluid athlete pic.twitter.com/F29pYI1uSX — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) March 21, 2024

7. Cade Stover - Ohio State

6’4”

247 lbs.

23 years old

Stover isn’t the most exciting prospect on the list, but he can do just about anything you want a tight end to do. He can line up attached but has spent a lot of time in the slot. He is a solid blocker. His speed isn’t fantastic, but his physical running style leads to some nice gains after the catch. In the past, the Bengals have had tight ends with relatively specific skill sets, but Stover gives you a little bit of everything, which helps you stay unpredictable offensively.

Helluva route & YAC play by Cade Stover. 2 drops in 2 years. Underrated player. pic.twitter.com/p5zS97vmTR — Josiah (@Josiah_Caswell) March 27, 2024

8. Dallin Holker - Colorado State

6’3”

241 lbs.

23 years old

Holker won this year’s NFL Combine Ball-on-a-Stick award, which is something I made up to recognize someone or something that Rich Eisen won’t shut up about. Yes, Holker caught a ball and then caught a second ball one-handed during the gauntlet drill, and that was pretty cool, but there is more where that came from. Holker makes some crazy catches on film as well. He is more in the mold of a big receiver than an actual tight end, but he makes some nice plays and could be a great fit for a Burrow-led offense.

Never seen this one before...



Colorado State TE Dallin Holker caught a one-hander with a ball in the other hand in the gauntlet drill.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/k5G2mV1wbt — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

9. A.J. Barner - Michigan

6’6”

251 lbs.

21 years old

Unlike many of the other tight ends in this draft class. Barner is not a “willing blocker.” He is a glass-eater at tight end. He is an excellent run-blocker who finishes blocks with attitude. He is athletic enough to contribute in the passing game. His 6’6” frame makes for a big target, and he has demonstrated the ability to use his body to box out defenders. He tracks the ball nicely and has reliable hands. Barner would be a big help in the run game and would function as a move-the-chains pass-catcher rather than a stretch-the-field type.

3rd & short for Michigan.



I just want to watch AJ Barner and Colston Loveland block.

(right side of the line)

pic.twitter.com/hvm7tXgCep — Due# (@JDue51) October 22, 2023

10. Tip Reiman - Illinois

6’5”

271 lbs.

22 years old

Whether it is a pass or a run, Reiman is a solid blocker. At 271, he is closer to a lineman’s size than that of a receiver, but he is shockingly still fast. He is a very good athlete who makes nice adjustments to the ball. I’m not sure how good of a fit he is for the Bengals because he reminds me a lot of Sample. Reiman has much more athletic upside, but Sample just signed a long-term deal with the team, so why would they add Reiman into the mix?