Bengals draft corner at 18 in ESPN 7-round mock draft

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and that means you can expect to see a number of mock drafts predicting what the Cincinnati Bengals will do between now and then.

Many expect them to draft one of the talented offensive tackles in the 2024 class, but the signing of Trent Brown doesn’t make that a must-draft position in the first round.

ESPN’s Matt Miller released his full, seven round mock draft and has the Bengals making somewhat of a surprising pick, drafting Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

“After signing right tackle Trent Brown in free agency, the Bengals are cleared to address the defense in Round 1,” Miller said. “Teaming Arnold up with DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton gives Cincinnati’s secondary a chance to compete with any team in the AFC. Arnold was a five-star safety prospect but made the move to cornerback, where he started for two seasons and collected six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He also ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot and 189 pounds, and he is feisty and physical at the line of scrimmage. In short, he has the skill set of a true CB1 and future Pro Bowler.”

With pick 49, Miller has the Bengals selecting University of Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

“To run the Bengals’ three-WR offense, you need three starting wide receivers,” Miller wrote. “That’s not the case right now, with Tee Higgins hanging out there on the franchise tag and Tyler Boyd still a free agent. Pearsall would give Cincinnati at least one more option opposite Ja’Marr Chase. He’s fast and has some of the best end-zone footwork and ball-tracking in the class.”

With the 80th pick, Miller adds in an exciting running back prospect and has the Bengals selecting University of Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.

“Joe Mixon is off to Houston, replaced with Zack Moss and Chase Brown in Cincinnati,” Miller wrote. “But Wright has the electric speed and outside running ability to push them both down the depth chart and be a rookie starter.”

Finally, with the compensatory pick the Bengals have at No. 97, they get an offensive tackle in Blake Fisher from Notre Dame.

“Even after signing Trent Brown, the Bengals have to think long-term about the offensive line,” Miller explained. “Fisher’s footwork can get a little heavy, but his punch and power help him project as a potential starting right tackle.”

The rest of the picks he makes for the Bengals are below: