Bengals News 3/29): Ryan Fitzpatrick on how Ted Karras saved Mike Gesicki’s life

Quick Hits: FitzMagic On How Ted Karras Saved Mike Gesicki’s Life And How Joe Burrow Will Use His New Target; Money Mac Proposes New Kickoff Rule; Darrin Simmons’ Fingerprints On New Rule

It will be recalled during Fitzpatrick’s 17 seasons, one of them came in Cincinnati in 2008 and set the table for the Bengals’ 2009 AFC North sweep. Another came in 2019 in Miami with Gesicki as his go-to-tight end. They teamed for the Dolphins’ 38-35 overtime win over the Bengals that gave Cincinnati the right to draft Burrow No. 1.

Quick Hits: Super Bengals Special Teamer Talks New Kickoff; Charlie Jones To Get Chance Returning Kicks

When the NFL owners approved the massive change in the kickoff earlier this week to revive the return, one of the first players Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons heard from was one of his core players of the last three seasons.

Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Has Fun With Fans Ahead of Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Bengals star offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. got out on The Banks this Opening Day to chop it up with Reds fans and see who their favorite Bengals were.

Two Bengals coaches in attendance at Michigan pro day

Tight end AJ Barner and defensive backs German Green, Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace would have been the players the two coaches were keeping an eye on, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the Bengals went with one of them on draft day.

'Expect This Year To Be No Different' - Bengals' Zac Taylor Not Sweating Tee Higgins Trade Request

Dealing with a disgruntled offensive starter for the second offseason in a row, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sounds as if he expects the Tee Higgins saga to play out the same way as the Jonah Williams situation a year ago. Higgins will play for the Bengals in 2024, and play well.

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals

Ideally, that's the Bengals' plan, but they have little reason to move swiftly. Chase is entering Year 4 of his rookie contract, and the Bengals can still exercise his fifth-year option this spring, securing his services in Cincinnati through 2025.

No reason for panic about Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals extension

“We haven’t started,” Blackburn said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. “That’s sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can’t say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on franchise-tagged Tee Higgins: He's our 'best chance to help us win a Super Bowl'

The Cincinnati Bengals expect to have Tee Higgins on their roster next year, even if it seems unlikely at the moment after Higgins requested a trade earlier this offseason. Head coach Zac Taylor said as much during the AFC coaches breakfast at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting.