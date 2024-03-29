 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Big Shoes to Fill

We look at an intriguing first round prospect, celebrate the news of Joe Burrow’s recovery and break out our first mock draft. 

By Anthony Cosenza
Free Agency’s frenzy has passed, as both teams and available players await the next wave of opportunities. Most eyes are focused on the draft, with the Bengals having many opportunities to better their roster.

On this week’s show, we take a look at one of the biggest—in many senses of the word—options for the team at No. 18. We also celebrate the recovery timeline of Joe Burrow, as he has been cleared to continue moving forward from the late-season wrist injury.

Plus, John and Anthony unveil their first mock draft, but with a twist. They go three rounds and instead of agreeing on a pick, they go their own routes.

Join us Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET for the live show, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward.

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

