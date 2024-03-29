The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Big Shoes to Fill

Free Agency’s frenzy has passed, as both teams and available players await the next wave of opportunities. Most eyes are focused on the draft, with the Bengals having many opportunities to better their roster.
On this week’s show, we take a look at one of the biggest—in many senses of the word—options for the team at No. 18. We also celebrate the recovery timeline of Joe Burrow, as he has been cleared to continue moving forward from the late-season wrist injury.
Plus, John and Anthony unveil their first mock draft, but with a twist. They go three rounds and instead of agreeing on a pick, they go their own routes.
Join us Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET for the live show, or else get it on your favorite platform afterward.
