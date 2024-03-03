Bengals 2024 Combine Watch List: Offensive Line

This may come as a surprise to you, but the Bengals may be in the market for some new offensive linemen this year. This Sunday, the offensive linemen will take the field in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Who should Bengals fans be keeping an eye on?

History under Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor’s first ever draft pick was offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who will likely be lost in free agency this year after a solid stint with the Bengals.

That same year the Bengals selected guard Michael Jordan in the 4th Round. A year later it was Hakeem Adeniji in the 6th Round. Both spent time in the starting lineup but failed to stick around for the long term.

In 2021, selected a trio of offensive linemen including highly debated 2nd Round pick Jackson Carman, fourth rounder D’Ante Smith, and 6th Round pick Trey Hill. Although the team tried hard to make Jackson Carman happen, but none of the above made a real positive impact on the team.

North Dakota State’s Cordell Volson was the 4th Round pick in 2022 and has been a starter ever since.

Fits and Prospects

Say what you want about Jonah Williams, he is the best right tackle the Bengals have had in a long time, but now he is likely gone. There are three good options who could be available at pick 18 and all three actually played right tackle in college.

Tailese Fuaga is a people mover, a glass eater, and just about any other endearing term you can think of for a big bad human being who plays offensive line for a living. The former Oregon State Beaver is 6’6” and should be tipping the scales in Indy somewhere around 330 pounds. He is a dominating force as a run blocker and has surpassingly good feet for his size, but could struggle with speed rushers on the edge.

Bama’s J.C. Latham is just as big and even more athletic. Latham is a really smart player who processes changes in the defense and adjusts well to stunts and blitzes. In the run game. he doesn’t attack the defender with the same gusto as other offensive lineman, but his feet are a tremendous asset in pass protection.

In short, Latham is a better pass blocker than his is a run blocker, whereas Fuaga is a stronger run blocker than pass blocker.

And then there is Georgia’s Amarius Mims.

Mims is a dream prospect. I watch him and I see a guy who could be an all-pro, but he not nearly as refined as the other top prospects.

There is good reason for Mims to be so rough around the edges. He only started a couple of games in 2022 (although they happened to be a playoff game and the national championship), and battled a nagging injury in 2023 that limited him to six starts. Still, Mims has long arms and good feet and an incredible knack for tracking linebackers on second level run blocks. He does a great job of picking up stunts in pass protection as well, he just has a lot of things to clean up with his technique.

Beyond Round 1 there is Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, who is also a bit of a project, but has the tools and Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, who I believe if a pretty clean prospect with a very high floor.

While Cordell Volson has shown some improvement every year, the team could certainly upgrade at his left guard, particularly if it was a guard who could potentially bump into center in a year when Ted Karras is set to become a free agent.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is a center with guard flexibility who could certainly be an option for the Bengals in Round 1. He is the closest thing to Quenton Nelson that I have ever seen in a draft prospect. He is a human bull-dover and the kind of interior lineman you can get excited about using a 1st Round pick on.

Both Duke’s Graham Barton and Washington’s Troy Fautanu fit into the tweener mold that the Bengals seem to go for in guards. Like Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson before them, they were tackles in college who project better inside at the NFL level.

Guard Cooper Beebe would be a fantastic addition on Day 2 who could come right in and earn a starting position. The Kansas State Wildcat gets great movement on his solo blocks and has a knack for coming off of combo blocks at the right time. He also looks excellent pulling.

Michigan center Drake Nugent looks like the real deal but is not getting much talk. Hopefully he doesn’t do anything crazy to turn heads in Indianapolis and the Bengals can swipe him up in Round 3 as the heir apparent to Ted Karras.

After a tib-fib fracture against Ohio State, Nugent’s teammate Zak Zinter will likely do little more than interviews and medical testing at the combine, but he is a phenomenal player and reports are that he should be able to play in 2024. His injury makes him another potential steal.