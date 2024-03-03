Bengals News (3/3): Xavier Worthy breaks John Ross’ NFL Combine record

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record in 40-yard dash

On his second try Saturday evening, Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy notched a 4.21 40-time, breaking former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross’ previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.

NFL Combine proves Bengals should be interested in a top tight end that's not Brock Bowers

Former Kansas State tight end just barged his way into the Bengals' draft plans.

Dan Pitcher, Justin Rascati on Boosting Cincinnati’s Explosive Playmaking: ‘Stems From Marriage of Run and Pass’

Through Week 17 of 2023, Cincinnati ranked 28th league-wide in total explosive plays (79 total) and finished among the bottom 10 teams in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals are ahead of the curve toward improving their NFLPA report card for next year

A notable renovation is already underway at Paycor Stadium.

2024 NFL mock draft: Bengals get risky after OL run in 1st-round mock

Full 2024 first-round mock draft, NFL Combine edition — including the Bengals.

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star DJ Reader Rehabbing Torn Quad Tendon

Reader suffered a torn quad tendon in December against the Vikings. The Bengals could re-sign Reader, but there’s also a chance the veteran signs elsewhere.

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on a history-making third day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.

Sources - 49ers to promote Sorensen to DC, add Staley to staff

The 49ers plan to make defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen their new defensive coordinator and add former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as their assistant head coach, sources told ESPN.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton launches 70-yard pass at Combine

Whether Joe Milton has the complete skill set to be an NFL quarterback remains to be seen.

Will Mike Evans, Buccaneers stay together?

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is heading toward free agency.

Steelers GM Omar Khan: ‘I have full faith’ in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to ‘competition in the room’

After a solid enough rookie year in 2022, which saw Pickett take over as starter starting in Week 5, he kept the QB1 role going into the start of the 2023 campaign. But from the beginning, he struggled, averaging 172.5 passing yards per game and a 62.0 completion percentage with just six passing touchdowns in 12 games.